One Liverpool star ‘excited’ by potential Slot replacement after Alonso ‘proactively reached out’ to him

Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz is said to be ‘excited’ at the prospect of working with Xabi Alonso again amid claims he will replace Arne Slot at Anfield.

After coming from two goals down to level the match up at 2-2, Liverpool conceded a injury-time goal to give Bournemouth all the points on Saturday.

It was their fifth match without a win in the Premier League and their seventh defeat of the season as the pressure continues to build on Slot.

There have been reports on Monday claiming that Liverpool have already made the decision to sack Slot at the end of the season, if not sooner, with Steven Gerrard lined up to take over on short-term basis.

While there have already been widespread rumours that Alonso, who was recently sacked by Real Madrid, will take over ahead of next campaign.

Wirtz, who took a while to get into his stride at Liverpool, has previously worked with Alonso, winning the Bundesliga title under the Spaniard at Bayer Leverkusen.

And independent fan channel Bayern Space have revealed that Wirtz has told his father and agent that linking up with Alonso again at Liverpool “genuinely excites him”.

The account wrote: ‘Florian Wirtz has told his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, that while his relationship with Arne Slot remains very strong, the idea of reuniting with his sporting father, Xabi Alonso, genuinely excites him and is already being discussed within the squad.

‘Their relationship remained intact after their respective departures from Leverkusen, with Alonso continuing to support Florian’s move to Liverpool by advising him on where to live, which areas to explore, and how to adapt off the pitch, keeping their communication close and ongoing.

‘I can also reveal that at the beginning of the season, during a brief adjustment period marked by minor on-field difficulties, Xabi Alonso proactively reached out to Florian. There were direct exchanges between the two, including video material sent by Alonso, breaking down situations and outlining small positional and decision-making adjustments for Florian to implement.

‘The channel between them has remained open, active, and highly personal, with Jeremie Frimpong, who is very close to Florian and his family, also fascinated by the idea of working with Alonso again.

‘Florian has further told his father that he feels Arne Slot’s time may be running short due to recent results, though he remains cautious, aware that he does not yet fully understand the club’s internal structures and dynamics, and that Liverpool is not an institution known for throwing managers under the bus, even if things can change very quickly in modern football.’

