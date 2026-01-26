Xabi Alonso has requested four summer signings from Liverpool in a ‘secret’ meeting after their decision to sack Arne Slot, according to reports.

The Reds performed well in midweek as they thrashed Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League but they once again showed their inconsistency this season by losing to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

After dragging themselves back to 2-2 after going 2-0 down in the first half, Liverpool lost the match in the fifth minute of injury time, when Bournemouth’s Amine Adli popped up with a winning goal.

The writing seems to have been on the wall for Slot for a few weeks with journalist David Lynch hinting that there will be a change in the summer.

There was understood to be a reluctance from Liverpool to change manager mid-season with a replacement more likely to be appointed at the end of the campaign.

And a reliable account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 706k followers revealed on Monday morning that Liverpool have decided that Slot will not be there manager next season.

It’s unclear whether the Reds will stick with Slot until the end of the season with the report insisting that Steven Gerrard is waiting to step up in a short-term role.

That same account added that Alonso, who was recently sacked by Real Madrid, has held talks in a ‘secret location’ over replacing Slot and the Spaniard has demanded four new signings.

The account wrote on X: ‘Liverpool met Xabi Alonso’s representatives on Friday in a secret location in Spain. They discussed finer details of Alonso’s tactics and summer transfer targets, with requests for Micky van de Ven, Adam Wharton, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise.’

Van de Ven, Wharton, Barcola and Olise are all valued at around £100m by their clubs with the quartet some of the most highly-rated talents in world football.

One signing Liverpool missed out on is that of Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City from Crystal Palace this month, and John Barnes thinks the Reds missed an opportunity.

Barnes told Covers.com: “Marc Guehi would’ve improved Liverpool’s starting XI. The centre back position is an area where there is room to strengthen, but there’s no point crying over spilled milk now that he’s made the move to Manchester City.

“In terms of an alternative to Guehi, I don’t think there’s anyone available who would improve on what Liverpool already have at the back.

“Liverpool don’t need to sign anyone in January. The solution to Liverpool’s problem is not signing more players. The club spent record amounts of money in the summer and they have all the players they need at their disposal.

“There aren’t any realistic transfer targets that are better than what Liverpool already have and the starting XI wouldn’t improve. Throwing cash at the problem isn’t the answer.”