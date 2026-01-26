According to reports, Lucas Paqueta is edging closer to leaving West Ham as a ‘final agreement’ has been ‘reached’, while they want to sign a Serie A star.

For the first time in a while, West Ham look like they have a chance of avoiding relegation to the Championship.

The Hammers have looked doomed for much of this campaign, while Nuno Espirito Santo has looked on the brink of the sack in recent weeks.

However, the London outfit have boosted their chances of survival by winning back-to-back Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland and they have done this without Paqueta.

The Brazil international is arguably West Ham’s most talented footballer, but his attitude has been questioned at times and he has made it clear that he sees his future elsewhere.

READ: Robertson deal off but another Spurs transfer among five most bizarre PL deals in 2026 January window



Paqueta wants to return to Brazil after having betting allegations to deal with in recent years, and he has been attracting interest from Flamengo.

In recent weeks, it has become clear that Paqueta’s position is untenable, though West Ham are looking to maximise the money they can make from a potential sale.

Flamengo have already failed with bids for Paqueta, but a report from ESPN Brazil claims West Ham have ‘reached a final agreement’ with the Brazilian outfit on the ‘price to be paid’ after a 41 million euro bid and they will now ‘discus payment terms’.

Fabrizio Romano has different information, but he has revealed that Flamengo are about to ‘accelerate negotiations’.

He said on X: ‘Flamengo are set to accelerate negotiations for Lucas Paquetá after €41m bid sent over the weekend.

‘Director José Boto, on it to agree also on payment terms with West Ham as Fla wants Paquetá to join now, not in June. Talks continue.’

READ MORE: Forest, Leeds beware as West Ham look alive with record-breaker Bowen, £20m Real Madrid target



Journalist Ben Jacobs added: ‘Flamengo confident of agreeing a deal for Lucas Paqueta this week. Advanced talks with West Ham continue over payment terms.’

West Ham have also been active in the market to make signings and improve their chances of survival, with Taty Castellanos, Pablo and Keiber Lamadrid joining the club this month.

Now, The Daily Mail are reporting that they are plotting a move for Atalanta and Sweden defender Isak Hien, while they have an alternative in mind.

The report claims: ‘West Ham have asked about Atalanta’s Sweden international Isak Hien. The 27-year-old centre-back can also play at right-back but has been out of the starting line-up lately. West Ham have proposed a loan with fee and an obligation to buy if they stay up.

‘They have considered Joel Ordonez of Club Brugge among a long list of names but he is considered unrealistic.’

READ NEXT: Premier League sack race: Arne Slot now huge favourite with Thomas Frank set for another defeat

