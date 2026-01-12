According to reports, Lucas Paqueta is nearing an exit from West Ham United as he has an ‘agreement’ over a transfer after he ‘asked not to play’.

The 28-year-old is one of the very few quality players at West Ham, but he has been questioned over his attitude and he has been constantly linked with a transfer over the past year.

Paqueta has also faced a ban over potential betting offences, so he certainly has not had an easy ride in the Premier League with the Hammers.

His betting case previously cost him a move to Manchester City, while potential switches to Aston Villa, Manchester United and/or Spurs have been mooted in recent months.

West Ham’s hopes of Premier League survival were dealt a severe blow last week as they suffered a damaging 2-1 loss against rivals Nottingham Forest, and Paqueta is now looking to jump ship.

The London club would obviously prefer to keep Paqueta as they have a greater chance of pulling off a miraculous great escape if he sticks around, but he was not involved as West Ham beat Championship side QPR 2-1 on Sunday to advance in the FA Cup.

A report from The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg has subsequently revealed that the forward ‘asked not to play’ in the FA Cup match as he ‘wants to join Flamengo’.

Paqueta is said to be ‘keen on a return to Brazil’ as he is ‘unhappy’ at West Ham, who ‘would like to keep him until the end of the season’.

Steunberg explained: ‘He has grown disillusioned with life in England and wants to return to Brazil. Flamengo are willing to pay €40m (£34.7m) for Paquetá, and it is unclear whether the Brazilian will play for West Ham again. The uncertainty over his future increased when he missed the third-round win over QPR despite being fit.

‘West Ham are aware of the 28-year-old’s unhappiness but wary of selling him before the end of the season. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are 18th in the Premier League before visiting Tottenham on Saturday and regard Paquetá as a key asset in their fight against relegation. A source close to Paquetá said there was no chance the Brazil international would be at the London Stadium next season.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has revealed that the player already has an ‘agreement’ with Flamengo over personal terms.

He said on X: ‘Lucas Paquetá has reached an agreement with Flamengo on personal terms, all done on player side.

‘Paquetá wants to return to Brazil and talks are now ongoing with West Ham.

‘Up to #WHUFC with player pushing to make it happen.’