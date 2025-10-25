According to reports, Liverpool have already decided to ‘turn’ to ‘two’ replacements for Mohamed Salah, who have been chosen for two reasons.

Salah has faced heavy criticism at the start of this campaign as his form has drastically declined since he was the best player in the Premier League last season.

The veteran forward arguably had his best individual season for Liverpool in 2024/25, though he has been a shadow of his best self at the start of this season.

Salah has been on the periphery for most of Liverpool’s games as he’s struggled to make an impact, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s summer move to Real Madrid and the club’s £400m+ summer overhaul seemingly impacting his performances.

This has fuelled speculation regarding Salah’s future at Liverpool and there have been some calls for Arne Slot’s side to replace him in January or next summer.

Sources say that Semenyo and Gordon are highly rated by Liverpool’s recruitment team, who are impressed by the penetration they offer to their clubs as well as their ability to play in multiple positions across the front line.

READ: Liverpool: Shearer right with latest Isak dig as Slot must ‘forget’ one factor when making big decision



Now, a report from Football Insider claims the Reds have opted to ‘turn their attention to two Premier League stars to replace Salah’, with their eyes on Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon and AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Liverpool are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on Gordon and Semenyo as they ‘plot another mega-money forward signing’.

The report adds:

‘Sources say that Semenyo and Gordon are highly rated by Liverpool’s recruitment team, who are impressed by the penetration they offer to their clubs as well as their ability to play in multiple positions across the front line.’

Liverpool also need to sign a centre-back as Ibrahima Konate is in the final year of his contract, while their deal for Marc Guehi fell through on deadline day in the summer.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool told to ‘move on’ ‘selfish’ Salah for three reasons as he creates one ‘big problem’ for Slot

👉 Liverpool ‘dramatic verdict’ on Klopp return revealed as loss to Brentford to create ‘crisis’ for Slot

👉 Arne Slot decides to ‘discard’ one Liverpool star ‘destined to leave’ for three reasons – report



Guehi is also due to be out of contract next summer and Liverpool remain interested in the centre-back, though they face competition from several European sides.

Still, another report from Football Insider says they ‘plan to accelerate a move to sign world-class Guehi in January’, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown claiming that they “could try to get it done” in the winter.

“Liverpool don’t look as defensively stable as they were last year,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Van Dijk has been out of form, and they’re still not completely sure about Konate’s future.

“There’s obviously been a hell of a lot of talk about Marc Guehi, they missed out in the summer and now there’s all sorts of clubs having a look at him.

“At first, it seemed like a certainty that he would go to Liverpool in January, but that doesn’t seem to be the case at the moment because he’s got these other options.

“It’s no surprise that the likes of Real Madrid are in for him now, he’s England’s starting centre-back and he’s going to be available for free. But I’ve always felt Liverpool could try to get it done in January even if it isn’t a certainty any more.

“He is by far the best option out there at the moment, and he’ll be available for £35million or less, which is a bargain fee for a defender of that quality.

“When you consider the difficulties they’ve had in defense lately, I expect they’ll be even more determined to get that deal done as soon as possible.”