Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon says the Premier League “has become a lot slower” but is also “like a basketball game sometimes”.

The Magpies face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League league phase on Wednesday night, and Gordon was asked about the biggest difference between European football and the Premier League.

Anthony Gordon on the “physical” Premier League vs Champions League

The England international managed to simultaneously say the Premier League is faster and slower than the Champions League.

In a damning assessment of the current state of the English game, Newcastle winger Gordon said: “I think in the Champions League teams are much more open, they all try and play. It’s less transitional. I think in the Premier League it’s become more physical than I’ve ever known it to be.

“It’s like a basketball game sometimes, it’s so relentless physically. There’s not much control, it’s just a running game. Sometimes it’s about duels, who wins the duels wins the game, or moments.

“The Champions League is a bit more of an older style of game, it’s a bit more football-based, teams come and try and play proper football.”

Gordon added: “I think in the Premier League now you’re seeing a lot more long throw-ins, set-pieces. It’s become a lot slower and a lot more set-piece based, I would say.”

The rise of set-piece specialists: Arsenal, Brentford, and Leeds

Fans online seemed to love Gordon’s assessment of the Premier League.

Our League has always been deemed more physical than the other ‘big five’ European leagues, but there is more of a focus on set-pieces this season.

Arsenal have set the tone in that regard under Mikel Arteta, scoring a high percentage of their goals from corners and free kicks.

Clubs around the league have adapted and have become very dab handed at it, especially when it comes to long throw-ins.

Brentford have used it very effectively this campaign with Michael Kayode launching balls into the box, while Leeds United have also made long throws into the box a key strength of their attacking play.

It’s true that the Champions League looks a lot different. There are fewer ‘low blocks’, less of an onus on set plays, and fewer long throw-ins.

Stating the Premier League is “more transitional” and “like a basketball game sometimes” makes perfect sense but concluding that “it’s become a lot slower” directly contradicts that.

Regardless, Gordon’s words feed into the narrative that the quality of Premier League football has declined and will provide more ammunition for the anti-Arsenal and anti-Mikel Arteta brigade.

Gordon has six goals in seven Champions League games this season, but only two 18 Premier League appearances.

