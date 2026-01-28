According to reports, Chelsea are leading the race to sign Stade Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet, but Liverpool are ‘expected to make their move in the coming days’.

Jacquet’s future has been one of the stories of the January transfer window, though a summer move is more realistic than one this month.

Chelsea favourites to sign Jeremy Jacquet

Several European giants are interested in the 19-year-old, including Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool.

All three get a mention in the latest from Fichajes, where it is claimed that Chelsea ‘appear to have taken the lead in the race to sign Jacquet’.

The Blues’ transfer philosophy is to recruit young players with high resale value and the Rennes centre-back is tipped to become one of the best in Europe, so their interest comes as no surprise.

While they ‘have the advantage’ and are ‘prepared to make an offer close to €75million’ (£65m), Chelsea and Bayern ‘are not far behind’ and ‘are expected to make their move in the coming days to try and block’ the Londoners.

Liverpool’s offer is expected to be ‘significant’ as Rennes hold out for a big fee. The report adds:

Bayern Munich, known for their ability to attract young talent and their long-term approach, have shown great interest in Jacquet. The German club see the defender as a key piece to strengthen their defensive line. On the other hand, Liverpool are also closely monitoring Jacquet’s situation. With their track record of shrewd signings and their need to bolster their defense, Arne Slot’s side could also make a significant offer. Stade Rennes, aware of the importance of their young star, will not be willing to let him go for a low fee, and any offers received are expected to be negotiated very carefully. Furthermore, the fact that Jacquet has become one of the most promising defenders in Europe only increases the value of his transfer. Bayern Munich or Liverpool cannot be ruled out making a splash with their offers.

Do Chelsea need another centre-back?

The short answer is yes.

The longer answer is yes… but not another kid.

Todd Boehly is playing Football Manager at this stage, hoarding wonderkids like there’s no tomorrow.

Jacquet would join a centre-back department consisting of Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, and Aaron Anselmino, while Axel Disasi is surplus to requirements, and Jorrel Hato and Josh Acheampong can also slot in there.

There’s an alarming lack of experience in the squad, and while signing a defender in or approaching their prime doesn’t fit the new Chelsea model, they’re unlikely to win any major trophies soon with a team full of youngsters.

READ NEXT: Chelsea urge ‘extreme caution’ as fans ‘stabbled’ in Naples ahead of Champions League tie