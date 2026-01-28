Liverpool backed for Champions League glory as ‘proper football’ suits Reds better than Prem

Liverpool have one win in their last six Premier League matches but are one of two English clubs Jamie Carragher has backed for a deep run in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions are currently sixth in the top flight but only need to draw at home to Qarabag on Wednesday to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arne Slot’s side have found respite in Europe, securing notable wins against Inter Milan and Real Madrid, though they did suffer a heavy home defeat to PSV Eindhoven in November.

Liverpool have benefitted from a less physical, more open game on the continental stage, with less of an onus on set-pieces and long throw-ins.

Liverpool can go far in Champions League despite Prem woes – Carragher

The difference between the Champions League and Premier League should put the Reds in a strong position to go far in Europe’s premier competition, says club legend Carragher.

Carragher hailed the strength of the Premier League as leaders Arsenal were able to rest players and win comfortably at Serie A leaders Inter, though it’s not something he is fully “comfortable with”.

“When we see Premier League teams doing so well in the Champions League, I think there’s a physicality that European teams can’t cope with. We know how important set pieces are right now in the Premier League,” he told The Athletic.

“But I can’t say I’m getting fooled by certain clubs, namely Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle, doing well in Europe, because I am watching them every week and I don’t feel like I’m seeing top teams.

“I watched Arsenal in Inter Milan. They did not have Declan Rice, Gabriel or Martin Odegaard and they beat the team who are top of Serie A. It was comfortable.

“I’m not sure if I’m comfortable with it almost being as easy as it seems right now for English clubs.

“I do want to see Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus bounce back, these great European teams.”

Despite trailing rivals Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League, Liverpool can go further in the Champions League, Carragher says.

“They just have something with the European Cup, and it looks like the team is far more suited to European football than English football, where this season’s been about set pieces, long throws, counter-attacks and deep blocks.

“Those situations don’t come up as much in Champions League games. The opposition want to come out and have a game of football. That’s one of the reasons why Liverpool won at Marseille and Inter and beat Real Madrid at home.”

However, German champions Bayern Munich are “where they normally are — one of the big favorites, almost the best team right now, alongside Arsenal.”

Liverpool, Newcastle benefitting from ‘proper football’

Liverpool aren’t the only ones benefitting, with Newcastle United also finding more joy on the continent.

Newcastle face Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday as the league phase comes to an end, and Magpies winger Anthony Gordon was asked about the difference between English and continental football, stating that you see more “proper football” in the Champions League.

“Proper football” doesn’t just suit Liverpool, but Gordon as well, as he has six goals in seven Champions League games this term, in comparison with two in 18 league appearances.

Gordon said: “I think in the Champions League teams are much more open, they all try and play. It’s less transitional. I think in the Premier League it’s become more physical than I’ve ever known it to be.

“The Champions League is a bit more of an older style of game, it’s a bit more football-based, teams come and try and play proper football.”

“I think in the Premier League now you’re seeing a lot more long throw-ins, set-pieces. It’s become a lot slower and a lot more set-piece based, I would say.”

