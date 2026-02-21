Liverpool boss Slot hits back at brutal Rooney ‘aura’ criticism as Romano reveals Reds sack stance

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists “a winning manager has an aura” after Wayne Rooney aimed criticism at the Reds head coach’s personality.

The Reds won the Premier League title in their first season under Slot, finishing ten points clear of second-placed Arsenal in an incredible start to the Dutchman’s post-Jurgen Klopp reign.

However, this season has not gone to plan with the Reds currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United and 16 points behind leaders Arsenal.

There have been rumours that Liverpool could look to replace Slot at the end of the season after spending over £400m in the summer transfer window has led them to an underwhelming six months on the pitch.

And, earlier this week, Man Utd legend Rooney insisted that Slot is lacking the “aura” that is needed for a Liverpool manager.

Rooney said on The Overlap: “It’s strange isn’t it when you’re talking about Slot being on an audition to keep his job when he has obviously recently won the Premier League.

“I have met him a couple of times, but I just don’t think, for Liverpool, he has that aura – and maybe that’s because Liverpool have just come off the back of Jurgen Klopp as manager – it’s difficult for anyone to do that but I just don’t think there is that aura about him.”

When asked about Rooney’s brutal criticism, Slot said: “Comparing people with each other is something everyone has the right to do, but is that fair to compare people with each other?

“We are all different. The only thing we have in common, Jurgen and me, is that we both won the league – and that’s not too bad, is it?

“I think the more a manager wins, the more aura he has – that’s in general. I don’t know if you agree with Wayne Rooney by the way, but if this would be the general opinion, then I think people would probably tell you last season I had more aura than this season.

“But maybe he’s the only one who has this opinion, I don’t know, you tell me. It’s the first time that I heard this, but I think it’s fair to say that Jurgen definitely has an aura.

“I can talk about him, not about myself, but he definitely had that [aura]. But, a winning manager has an aura as well.”

Rooney also insisted that Slot could lose his job at Anfield if he doesn’t lead Liverpool into the Champions League and the Reds head coach admits it’s becoming “more difficult” to survive as a manager.

Slot added: “The moment you start to lose one or two games now, then there’s much more being spoken about it and much more emphasis on it.

“So that makes it more difficult and I think the job, in my opinion, has become harder because of all the media attention. Yesterday I had to do something, today I have to do something.

“To do this job for eight, nine, 10 years – Jurgen did so well, Pep [Guardiola] did so well, but the biggest accomplishment is maybe to do this job for 10 years, because it’s hard work, I can tell you.”

When asked if a manager or head coach was still the most important person at a football club, Slot replied: “I’m not so bothered by who’s the most important and who’s not. I’m worried about the job I have to do.

“I’m really happy that I’m a head coach, because if I have to do the contract negotiations, all these kinds of things and talking to agents, then I just said that I find my job takes a lot of time – let’s put it that way – and I wonder how it’s possible for one person to do both jobs.

“I like to do what I’m doing now and that’s enough for me. It doesn’t matter who’s the most important person or not at the club. I think it’s always the owners isn’t it?

“They have to hire the sporting director, they have to hire the head coach. If they make the right decisions, then there’s a better chance to be successful.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Slot still has the backing of the Liverpool board but that a review will take place in the summer months.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Despite speculation in recent months, Liverpool continue to support Arne Slot.

“Even during more complicated moments, the club have maintained their backing.

“There are no immediate changes planned regarding Slot’s future.

“Before the summer transfer window there will be an internal review, and factors such as the Champions League campaign and the overall finish to the season will be important.

“For now, the message from Liverpool is clear – full support for the manager.”