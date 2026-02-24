Man City legend Aguero makes shock Arsenal title prediction ahead of Premier League run-in

Sergio Aguero has given his view on the Premier League title race between Arsenal and Man City.

Former Man City striker Sergio Aguero is refusing to write off Arsenal in the Premier League title as he isn’t entirely convinced by the Citizens.

The Gunners have won just three of their last eight matches in the Premier League, including a 4-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday, and Mikel Arteta’s leaders have let a comfy lead slip in recent weeks.

Second-placed Man City are now five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and the opportunity to face the Gunners at home in April.

Arsenal, who have finished as runners-up in their last three seasons, have been accused of having a weak mentality in recent times – but Aguero thinks they are in a much better position than in previous campaigns to finally win the Premier League title.

Aguero told Stake: “It’s not a question of a weak mentality. Not now, at least, when the team has a very complete, balanced squad with much more experience than in the recent past.

“They’ve been through this before and narrowly missed out. And today you can see that they have a stronger mentality. The young players have grown up, they’ve brought in some very good players, and it shows.

“[Gyokeres] had an initial period of adjustment, but in recent months he has found his best form and rediscovered his scoring touch. He is a very complete and powerful striker.

“Arteta has proven himself to be a great manager. He has built a solid team that knows how to play and is now always in contention for the title. Let’s remember how many years it has been since Arsenal won the Premier League.

“And how close they have come to doing so in recent years. I think if you ask Arsenal fans, they will want Arteta to stay at the club for a long time to come.”

Man City have taken 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five matches as they close the gap on Arsenal and Aguero insists that Guardiola’s will fight until the end.

Aguero added: “It’s important because it sends a signal to the team at the top that they can’t relax and that they’re being hot on their heels. It’s not the same playing with a big lead as it is with a smaller one. We’ve seen that in recent years. City never gives up.

“They keep up the pressure on the teams above them. And they’ve often come from behind to win the title at the end of the season.

“City has been very consistent in recent years. Always fighting at the top and winning titles.

“There has been a significant changeover, with key players such as Kevin and Gundo leaving, but once the new players settled in, the team responded. And it’s difficult to always be in the fight.

“How can you not feel threatened by a team that never stops fighting and has also managed to win the Premier League in recent times?

“It’s important to remember that match against Arsenal at the Etihad. It’s a good opportunity to take points off them and close the gap. But first there are the previous matches. It would be pointless if we don’t beat the teams ahead of us. It’s one step at a time.

“That’s how it was done in the past and that’s how it should be done now. Pep has a lot of experience in these end-of-season scenarios and I think he’ll be able to convey that to the players.”