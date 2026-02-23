Man Utd ‘willing to pay’ £52m for La Liga midfielder as Aston Villa star is added to four-man shortlist

Pape Gueye has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Premier League side Man Utd are ready to make an offer for Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining the Premier League club.

However, the early parts of the season didn’t go to plan with Man Utd continuing their inconsistent form from the previous season under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was sacked last month as Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season, as they bide their time over a decision on a permanent manager.

Carrick has led the Red Devils to four wins and a draw in his first five matches in charge and there have already been some calls to keep him on past the summer.

Whoever is in charge next season, Man Utd already have a plan for the summer and it involves investing heavily in their midfield with one or two new midfielders set to come through the door.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd are ‘willing to pay’ €60m (£52m) for Villarreal star Gueye as the Red Devils ‘need a player who can provide solidity, ball recovery, and tactical discipline’.

The report adds: ‘Pape Gueye fits that mould perfectly. His experience in European competitions and his constant development make him a serious candidate to fill that structural vacancy in the midfield.

‘The technical reports they have in England highlight his versatility and reliability in demanding situations. It’s not a high-profile signing, but it is a strategic one.’

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke does not mention the Senegal international when listing four players, including Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, that Man Utd have shortlisted as midfield options for the summer.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “We know the central midfield position is going to be a priority for Man United this summer.

“Casemiro is leaving at the end of season. There’s doubts over Ugarte’s future as well.

“So look, they’re going to need strengthening in that midfield position.

“Onana is a player that they’ve had previous interest in. So I think it’s one of those where he probably still remains on the list, but he’s probably not at the top of it.

“We know all the other names that they’ve been linked with, the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson. I think they would all figure above Onana as well.

“And as I said, I don’t think Villa would be very keen on losing or not as well.”