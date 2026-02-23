Crystal Palace have decided that Oliver Glasner will see out his contract and leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

Glasner’s Crystal Palace contract expires at the end of the season, but the club’s form in recent months has led to reports that he could be sacked.

The Austrian head coach was untouchable last summer after winning the FA Cup and was linked with several top jobs, including Manchester United.

The Eagles are currently 13th in the Premier League after Sunday’s win over bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers lifted them 10 points above the relegation zone.

It was a huge result and eased some pressure on Glasner, though the Selhurst Park faithful were eager to display their frustrations with their head coach and the club’s hierarchy.

After Glasner received significant criticism from travelling supporters for drawing 1-1 against Bosnian side Zrinjski in the Europa Conference League, the 51-year-old told Palace fans to “stay humble”.

Their response was a banner against Wolves which read: “Opportunities missed – board inept – fans disrespected – Glasner finished”.

As animosity grows, so do doubts over Glasner’s short-term future at Palace.

According to Football Insider, Palace held fresh talks over Glasner’s position as head coach on Friday, and the ‘final decision’ is that he will stay.

The plan has always been for Glasner to remain in charge until the end of the season.

Relegation was a concern for the board, but recent wins against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves have alleviated those worries, with a 10-point cushion over West Ham United in 18th allowing the hierarchy to feel more comfortable.

Football Insider reported over the weekend that Palace are ‘trying to persuade’ ex-England manager Sir Gareth Southgate – a former Eagles defender – to take over until the end of the season.

Sunday’s win has clearly changed things, with Glasner now unlikely to leave before his contract expires.

The turnaround in mood at Selhurst Park is remarkable.

Last year, Glasner was untouchable. Now the supporters want him gone. And it is unclear whether a top club will take a chance on him given how the past few months have unfolded.

There are clearly problems between Glasner and owner Steve Parish, and the Austrian’s willingness to disclose those issues in press conferences may concern other club owners.

Unless Michael Carrick continues to impress, Manchester United could be looking for a manager this summer. So could Tottenham Hotspur. Glasner has been strongly linked with both, but Spurs now appear the more realistic option.

It will be interesting to see where Glasner ends up, and whether Palace ultimately replace him with Southgate in the summer.

