Neville slams Arsenal fans ‘paranoia’ after Liverpool vs Man City commentary is criticised

Gary Neville during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has hit out at Arsenal fans for their “paranoia” over his commentary in Manchester City’s recent win against Liverpool.

Neville was on commentary as Man City made a late comeback to score two goals to beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield earlier this month in a crucial result for the Premier League title race.

Bernardo Silva levelled up the match on 84 minutes after a brilliant free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool the lead just ten minutes earlier.

Before Erling Haaland convereted a penalty in injury time, after Liverpool goalkeeper Allison gave away the spot-kick, to send the away end into raptures.

It was no surprise that Neville was excited on commentary with a dramatic late goal in one of the biggest matches in the Premier League calendar.

But some Arsenal supporters thought Neville’s reaction to Man City’s late victory was biased towards Pep Guardiola’s side.

And Neville has defended himself, he said on the Stick To Football podcast: “You know something, paranoia is incredible.

“I think Arsenal will win it.

“Arsenal fans are p***** off with me because when City scored two in the last ten minutes at Anfield, they thought I was over-celebrating.

“The fact of the matter is that it was big.

“By the way, Arsenal wobbled like mad for a week or so afterwards, so it was big.”

Second-placed Man City are now just five points behind leader Arsenal, who they have a game in hand on, and Guardiola’s men will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium in April.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook is unsure how Mikel Arteta could continue as Arsenal manager if the Gunners don’t win the Premier League title this season.

Crook said: “If Arsenal don’t win the league, I think it will be an incredible failure and I think it’ll be on Mikel Arteta. I would go as far as to say he should offer to quit.

“If they blow the title again… I was watching the Wolves game and they weren’t even in the game, Arsenal were strolling around and keeping possession; it was a training match.

“But there lies the problem – if you’re champions elect and 1-0 up after four minutes against probably the worst team the Premier League has ever seen…you go for the jugular.

“You get the second goal and get the third goal, get the fourth goal. Goal difference could be vital in the title race.

“So, to not do that and go back to this safety-first football and put the handbrake on, alright, you do get the second goal, but you invite Wolves back into the game.

“He’s got players there who are more than capable of putting Wolves to the sword, but they’re not doing it.

“They’re trying to plod their way to the Championship…if they don’t win it… I think Arteta has got to walk away.”