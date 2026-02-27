Manchester City will meet Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Arsenal’s toughest test on their side of the draw is Barcelona.

Six Premier League teams learned their last-16 opponents and route to the final on Friday morning.

Madrid vs City undoubtedly highlights the round of 16 fixtures in what was a tough draw for the Premier League sides, with the exception Arsenal.

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur were all drawn on the same side of the draw, while Chelsea, City and Liverpool are on the other, much more difficult, side.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will face Bayer Leverkusen after winning all of their league phase matches.

Should they knock out the German side, they will face one of Bodo/Glimt or Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs, meanwhile, drew Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle will face Barcelona, who won at St James’ Park in the league phase.

On the other side, Liverpool face Galatasaray again after losing 1-0 in Istanbul in September.

The winners of that tie will take on reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea, whose last-16 tie is a rematch of last summer’s Club World Cup final.

Elsewhere, German champions Bayern Munich drew Atalanta.

Full draw: PSG v Chelsea, Galatasaray v Liverpool, Real Madrid v Man City, Atalanta v Bayern, Newcastle v Barcelona, Atletico v Spurs, Bodo/Glimt v Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

Potential quarter-finals: PSG/Chelsea v Galatasaray/Liverpool, Real Madrid/Man City v Atalanta/Bayern, Newcastle/Barcelona v Atletico/Spurs, Bodo/Glimt/Sporting v Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

Potential semi-finals: PSG/Chelsea/Galatasaray/Liverpool v Real Madrid/Man City/Atalanta/Bayern, Newcastle/Barcelona/Atletico/Spurs v Bodo/Glimt/Sporting/Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal

READ NEXT: Will Cristiano Ronaldo launch Manchester United takeover after ownership ‘hint’ and ‘fix’ message?