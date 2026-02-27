Juventus ‘want to poach’ Slot starter from Liverpool in the summer as ‘talks progress’

Italian giants Juventus are looking to take Alisson away from Liverpool in the summer transfer window after opening talks, according to reports.

The Reds’ fortunate 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest over the weekend means they have now won five of their last six matches in all competitions as they come into better form.

Arne Slot’s side have had a poor campaign in the Premier League with defending champions Liverpool currently sixth in the table after 27 matches.

With their title hopes over, Liverpool are now concentrating on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League and doing well in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Alisson has generally proved reliable for Liverpool once again this season but at 33 there has been talk that the Reds could look to replace him with Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is already in situ.

The Brazil international was on form against Nottingham Forest and Liverpool head coach Slot praised the goalkeeper after the match.

READ: Man City v Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 as Arsenal given beautiful route to the final

Slot said: “In an ideal world you don’t need the goalkeeper because you defend so well but the good thing is if we do we have an outstanding one. He has been here 7 years now… Ali has always been No.1, which says how good he is. We needed him against Forest after 3 mins and he was there for us again.”

The Liverpool head coach also claimed in January that he’s “one of the best goalkeepers in the world”, Slot said: “In all of the 13 games we are unbeaten, I think maybe only in the Brighton game we conceded more than one expected goals (xG).

“To be honest, I think against Marseille we conceded two or three more good chances than we’ve conceded in other games but a good thing in football is that it doesn’t continue all season where the other team has one chance and it’s a goal.

“Alisson had a great save. Two in the first half and another in the second half.

MORE LIVERPOOL TRANSFER NEWS ON F365…

* Liverpool, Man City eye ‘world-record’ transfer as PSG ‘demand’ £140m for youngster

* Liverpool star ‘eyeing’ Real Madrid transfer as expert warns Reds to ‘watch closely’

* Liverpool ‘in talks’ with Michael Olise as Reds will ‘activate release clause’ in £200m double swoop – report

“We know we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, so knowing that we can not go on hardly conceding chances and conceding goals.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Juventus ‘want to poach’ Alisson from Liverpool and ‘talks are progressing’ towards a solution ‘for all parties involved’.

The report adds: ‘Liverpool believe this could be the ideal time to facilitate a smooth transition. Alisson maintains his market value, retains his international prestige, and still offers immediate results. Letting the Brazilian go now would allow them to recoup their investment before age-related physical decline reduces his value.’

And Alisson wouldn’t turn his nose up at the transfer, the report continues: ‘Those close to the player suggest he’s open to the move. Alisson would welcome a new challenge with an ambitious project in Europe. Serie A is a tactically demanding league, traditionally favoring top goalkeepers, a setting where his profile could be a natural fit.’