Joao Neves and Desire Doue with the Liverpool and Man City badges

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs monitoring PSG midfielder Joao Neves, though the French giants have no intention of letting him leave cheaply.

Neves has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders since his move to Paris, emerging as a standout performer in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

After arriving at PSG and quickly cementing his place in the side, it has not taken long for Europe’s elite to take notice, with Liverpool and Man City both keen on prising the Portuguese international from the French capital.

According to Sports Boom journalist Ekrem Konur, the Premier League duo and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Neves ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are said to view Neves as an ‘ideal fix’ to balance their midfield, with scouts in attendance for Champions League fixtures against Newcastle United and AS Monaco.

Pep Guardiola is also believed to be an admirer, with City viewing the PSG star as a ‘perfect signing’ for their possession-based system.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, reportedly see Neves as part of their long-term midfield evolution and have identified him as a potential addition following his impressive performances on Europe’s biggest stage.

Madrid scouts have reportedly ‘submitted a must-sign report to the board’.

PSG, however, are in a strong position.

The French champions have already tied Neves down to a contract until 2029, underlining his importance to Luis Enrique’s plans and strengthening their hand in any potential negotiations.

The Manchester United-linked head coach reportedly considers Neves ‘irreplaceable’, while PSG’s financial strength means they are under no pressure to sell.

That stance is reflected in their valuation.

PSG would ‘demand’ €160m (£140m) to even consider a sale, which would make Neves the most expensive midfielder in football history.

Neves is also understood to be happy in Paris following his recent contract extension, making a move this summer unlikely unless a truly exceptional offer arrives.

That could leave interested clubs facing a major decision: pay a record-breaking fee or accept that one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders is going nowhere.

Neves is an incredible talent and, at 21 years old, could become the best midfielder in the world.

But for now, he is not even the best midfielder at his club.

Vitinha, his Portugal and PSG team-mate, is arguably the best midfielder in the world right now.

Together, they give Portugal a huge chance of success at this summer’s World Cup, especially with Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Neves and Vitinha played key roles as PSG won the Champions League as part of their Treble-winning 2024/25 campaign.

