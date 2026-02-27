Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai “could be eyeing a move” to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Szoboszlai has been one of the Reds’ standout performers during a difficult 2025/26 campaign.

The Hungary international has registered 10 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

He has carried Liverpool at times and has been tasked with playing a variety of positions.

Naturally an attacking midfielder, Szoboszlai has started eight matches at right-back this season and has also filled in on the right wing and in defensive midfield.

He has displayed incredible versatility, maturity and availability during what has proved to be a very disappointing season for the Premier League champions.

As a reward, Liverpool want to extend the 25-year-old’s contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2028.

Szoboszlai currently earns around £120,000 per week at Anfield and would likely want his wages significantly increased, given his importance to Arne Slot’s team.

It could become awkward for Liverpool if Szoboszlai enters the final two years of his contract, with Real Madrid always lurking when it comes to free agents and cut-price signings.

A report earlier this week from our friends at TEAMtalk stated that Liverpool are confident Szoboszlai will pen a new long-term deal.

“Talks between the two parties have taken place and quickly shown signs of progress,” the report said.

“They are confident Szoboszlai will put pen to paper before the start of next season, with all sides aligned in their desire to continue the project together.”

However, if Real Madrid do come calling, Szoboszlai may struggle to turn them down, according to former Premier League chief executive Keith Wyness.

Wyness believes Szoboszlai could be “eyeing a move” to Spain amid his superb form this campaign.

He told Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast: “He’s the best player in the squad, first name on the team sheet. It was Marco Rossi, his Hungary national team manager, who said that his dream was to play for Real Madrid. I think he could actually do that.

“I think he’s shown enough for Madrid to be interested. It’s something Liverpool will have to watch closely at the end of the season.

“There’s form for Real Madrid taking Liverpool players, as we know. Szoboszlai could well be one of those eyeing a move there.”

Hungary manager Rossi has previously said that Szoboszlai’s dream is to play for Madrid, while another Football Insider correspondent, Stefan Borson, believes Liverpool would likely turn down a £100m offer, though a bid of that size is unlikely from the Spanish giants.

“I think Szoboszlai has probably put himself in the £100m bracket,” Borson said.

“If he were to move, it’s pretty unlikely that Real Madrid would invest at that level this summer.

“Liverpool would probably think twice even at £100m because you have to replace him, and it’s not completely clear where you would spend that money.

“Real Madrid are financially massive right now. They are the undoubted leaders in world football. The stadium has been a huge success, generating enormous revenues, and they’re clearly in the running for the Champions League and La Liga again.”

