Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ‘offered’ out-of-favour defender Ben White to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

White cost Arsenal £50million in 2021 and instantly became a fans’ favourite, starring at centre-back alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in his first season.

He moved to right-back and excelled in 2022/23, barely missing a game as the Gunners finished second in the Premier League.

Jurrien Timber has been Arsenal’s starting right-back since the start of 2024/25, with White largely restricted to appearances in the cup competitions.

Prior to that, White was arguably one of the club’s most reliable players, rarely injured and remarkably consistent.

He has struggled with injuries since Timber and Riccardo Calafiori established themselves as Arteta’s starting full-backs, though he has been an unused substitute far more often than unavailable this campaign.

That said, minor niggling injuries have hindered him and potentially cost him minutes against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, as natural centre-back Cristhian Mosquera replaced Timber in the 57th minute.

His lack of minutes over the past season and a half could see Arsenal cash in at the end of the season.

According to Spanish website Fichajes, Arsenal boss Arteta has ‘formally offered’ White to Barcelona, who are open to ‘poaching’ the 28-year-old.

With Jules Kounde struggling for form, Hansi Flick could jump at the opportunity to sign White, who is similar to the Frenchman in that he can play both right-back and centre-back.

Barcelona will ‘closely examine’ the opportunity, with Arsenal reportedly ‘willing’ to sell the England international as he is no longer a regular starter.

White is valued highly by the La Liga champions, who appreciate his ‘versatility, ball distribution and defensive anticipation’.

Barcelona view White’s €30million (£26.2m) valuation as ‘reasonable’, and the ex-Brighton defender is reportedly ‘tempted’ by the prospect, the report adds.

A summer transfer is possible, with Arteta described as the ‘main advocate’ for the deal after putting his ‘name on the table’ in discussions with Barca.

Fichajes also claim Barcelona will have €110m to spend in the summer transfer window.

That figure has reportedly been promised by presidential candidate Marc Ciria, though Joan Laporta remains the favourite to stay in office.

Another player the website has linked with Barcelona is Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup.

The report claims:

The Norwegian’s performance has not gone unnoticed in the FC Barcelona offices. Deco, responsible for sporting planning, is closely monitoring his progress. Barcelona are looking for young players with room for growth and the ability to make a difference in the final third. Schjelderup fits that profile perfectly: pace, creativity, and a knack for scoring from the wing. It’s not a simple operation. Benfica usually negotiates from a position of strength, and the player’s market value has increased considerably in recent months.

