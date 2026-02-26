Trent Alexander-Arnold’s very familiar foibles were highlighted by the Spanish media after his and Real Madrid’s unconvincing display to see off Benfica and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, but the former Liverpool star should be most concerned by the exasperated manner in which they’re reporting on his only real strength.

He’s had a tough time. After leaving Liverpool under a cloud Alexander-Arnold has suffered two frustrating injuries at the Bernabeu and started just ten games in all competitions, failing to score and registering just two assists in nearly 800 minutes of action.

There have widespread nonsense reports about a return to Anfield and one Spanish outlet on Thursday has claimed that the famously mild-mannered Thibaut Courtois has insisted he ‘doesn’t want’ Alexander-Arnold to play for Real Madrid as ‘it’s like having ten players’.

He didn’t, just like he didn’t tell manager Alvaro Arbeloa to drop Jude Bellingham earlier this month, but in stretching the ‘no smoke without fire’ idiom to breaking point, even amid the strong hints of xenophobia and other prejudices it’s fair to say – as is the case with Bellingham – that Alexander-Arnold is a long way off his best.

He created three chances on Wednesday and one ‘big chance’ – a lovely pass lofted and curled round the Benfica defence that Federico Valverde failed to make the most of – but as is Alexander-Arnold’s wont, was suspect in defence.

After losing all six of his ground duels, Marca pinned part of the blame for Rafa Silva’s goal on the England international, describing him as ‘largely inactive in the build-up’.

Sport were far more disparaging, claiming Alexander-Arnold’s ‘marking is nonexistent’ and that ‘his ability to deliver good crosses and accurate passes doesn’t compensate for his defensive fragility in demanding matches’.

Mundo Deportivo played the role of a monosyllabic, sulky teenager denied a day of YouTube and existential dread over the world we’re leaving to them for an outing with the family in their assessment of Alexander-Arnold’s performance.

They describe his defensive contribution as ‘fine’ before hitting the full-back with about as stinging a criticism as it’s possible for them to deliver (excuse the pun) to a man with his specific set of skills, as though they’re wholly unimpressed by the available entertainment at Alton Towers.

‘All crosses and more crosses’. All rollercoasters and more rollercoasters.

Joe Cole focused on the tactical difference between Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal, who was watching from the bench, admitting that that the Englishman needs to “tighten up”.

“I know how good a player he is, but these are the situations, when you’re at Real Madrid, and you’ve got a six-time Champions League winner on the bench waiting to come on.

“It’s how they use him tactically, as he’s a very different player to [Dani Carvajal],” Cole said. “There’s a simple one-two around the corner, and Benfica are nearly in.

“You just have to perform better in those situations. The frustrating thing is that it’s the simpler things in the game. He’s a genius at the more complicated things, but he needs to tighten up.”

Alexander-Arnold will be very used to the defensive criticism and won’t have expected any change having swapped Liverpool for Real Madrid. But it doesn’t say much for his future at the Bernabeu when reporters in Spain are already bored of his crosses. That’s what he does; it’s essentially all he does.