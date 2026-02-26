We should all feel for Liverpool manager Arne Slot because he has only been able to use €250m of his €450m worth of summer signings this season.

Liverpool spent over £400m last summer, breaking their club-record transfer fee twice – first for £100m Florian Wirtz and then £125m Alexander Isak, whose move from Newcastle United is the most expensive in Premier League history.

They also brought in Hugo Ekitike for £69m, Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m, Giovanni Leoni for £26m and Milos Kerkez for £40m, while £25m goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili officially joined after agreeing a deal with Valencia in 2024.

Despite being reigning champions and improving to the tune of £400m+ in new recruits, the Reds endured a dismal spell from September to November, ending their title defence.

Due to Slot’s tactics and team selections – and new signings failing to adapt – Liverpool have been miles off competing this season.

But it is apparently justified because Slot has been unable to consistently use Isak, Frimpong and Leoni, while Mamardashvili has played backup to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Slot argues that rivals have been able to “add players”, whereas he was “replacing players”.

“I know that we have spent a lot of money in the summer, but it looks like nobody is able to understand that every other Premier League club was adding players to their squad, while we were replacing players in our squad,” the Dutch manager said.

The poor soul complained that only €250m of talent has been available.

“From the €450m that we spent, I have only been able to use €250m,” he added.

“Alexander Isak has never been fit so far. Giovanni Leoni is ruled out for the entire season. Frimpong has only had an impact in five or six games. We bought a second goalkeeper for €35m (Mamardashvili) who barely plays.

“So we haven’t even used €250m of the €450m that we spent, while our rivals spent €200m, €300m, €400m on adding players to their squad instead of replacing.”

Astonishing stuff, isn’t it? It’s a miracle these plucky underdogs are as high as sixth in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s £414.5m expenditure was the most across Europe last summer, comfortably ahead of second-placed Chelsea and their £282.2m spend.

So the “€400m” tripe is just a lie. Arsenal spent £254.9m, Newcastle £255m, Manchester United £230m, Nottingham Forest £192.6m, Tottenham Hotspur £182.4m and Manchester City £179.21m.

Liverpool’s signings of Isak, Wirtz and Ekitike were the three biggest deals of last summer as well.

We’re sorry, Arne. Nobody – and we mean nobody – is buying this excuse.

