Mac Allister hero with ‘mixed feelings’ as Slot calls Liverpool ‘lucky’

Alexis Mac Allister admitted to “mixed feelings” after his stoppage-time winner secured a 1-0 victory for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder struck in the seventh minute of added time at the City Ground, reacting quickest inside the six-yard box after Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown to finally break Forest’s resistance.

The late intervention came moments after Mac Allister had seen another effort ruled out by VAR for handball, a decision that appeared set to cost Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s conceded his side had struggled for long spells. He wasn’t the only one critial of the performance, as pundit Jamie Carragher singled out two underperforming players.

“It was fine margins. We really struggled in the first half. We were the lucky ones scoring in the extra time.”

On the disallowed goal: “I have to see it back to judge if it’s the right decision. The offside or onside is factual.

“In the first half, the only part I liked was the defending in our box. We showed a different Liverpool in the second half. We tried to bring fresh wingers in and that led to our first disallowed goal. Joe Gomez brought the long throw in.

“I have seen us defending poorer in our own box this season. That might be down to the quality of Forest. I am surprised by the league position they are in. We did not give away many big chances but we gave the ball away every time.

“I have to change my line-up constantly, not so late this time. Florian is in great shape and Curtis Jones played well last week against Brighton.”

Mac Allister had been central to the late drama. His 89th-minute effort was ruled out after VAR adjudged the ball had struck his elbow, but he remained convinced Liverpool would find another chance.

“It hit my back and my elbow. I understand the rule but if you understand football, that goal should have stood.

“I told Hugo it would be a goal and one or two minutes later, it was. I’m very glad it was me.

“It doesn’t feel nice in the moment but it is what it is. VAR is a good tool if you look at the mistakes the referees used to make. We need to waste these seconds or minutes because it’s best for football.

“The first half wasn’t good at all; positioning, pressing, intensity. It was not our standard. The second half, I wouldn’t say it was good but it was better.

“We knew it would be a tough game because they are good at set pieces and they have really good players. It’s always tough to come here.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “Mixed feelings to be honest. I love scoring, I love winning, so in that sense I think it’s a really good day.

“But on the other hand, I don’t think we played very well. There’s plenty of things we need to improve, but it’s always nicer when you win.”

Liverpool ultimately found the breakthrough through persistence rather than fluency, a result that strengthens their push for Champions League qualification