Jamie Carragher branded Liverpool’s late 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest “one of the biggest robberies” he has seen in the Premier League this season.

Arne Slot’s side left the City Ground with three points thanks to a stoppage-time Alexis Mac Allister goal, but the performance raised questions.

The disruption began before kick-off when Florian Wirtz pulled up in the warm-up and was replaced in the starting XI by Curtis Jones. Liverpool never found rhythm in the opening 45 minutes and produced just 0.06 expected goals before the break.

Forest, playing their first league game under Vitor Pereira, were organised and largely untroubled. Liverpool struggled to move the ball quickly enough and rarely stretched the hosts.

Carragher was stunned that no changes were made at half-time.

“Very surprised [there are no changes from Liverpool]. That’s up there with one of the worst first halves of football I’ve seen from Liverpool this season.

“There have been some horror shows for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, but that is right at the top of the list.”

Salah was eventually withdrawn late in the second half with the score still level. The Egyptian shook his head as he left the pitch and was later seen laughing on the bench, a reaction that did not go unnoticed by supporters.

His relationship with Slot has been under scrutiny this season. Before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah publicly expressed frustration after being dropped for three consecutive matches amid poor form.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365…

* Liverpool dullard avoids Carragher wrath after recovering from hangover in crucial Forest win

* Alonso ‘wants’ Real Madrid star as first signing at Liverpool if he replaces Slot

* Liverpool eye ‘last major opportunity’ for ‘significant transfer’ as Gakpo exit plan is revealed

Since returning, he has retained his place in the starting XI but has yet to rediscover his best level consistently.

Carragher did not spare him.

“That’s one of the biggest robberies I’ve seen in the Premier League this season.

“[Substitute Rio] Ngumoha did more in 15 minutes than Salah and Gakpo did before that. He changed the game and needs to be starting games.

“There’s no one better in getting last-minute winners in the Premier League – and that is Liverpool.”

Jones was also singled out.

“Curtis Jones is always taking too many touches; he needs to be sharper. That’s been an issue for his entire Liverpool career. He’s always wanting too much time on the ball.”

Liverpool thought they had found a breakthrough earlier when Ola Aina’s clearance cannoned in off Mac Allister, only for the goal to be ruled out for handball.

The winner eventually came deep into stoppage time, Mac Allister reacting quickest after Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown from Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross.

The result moves Liverpool level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United and keeps them firmly in the Champions League race.

READ NEXT: Liverpool dullard avoids Carragher wrath after recovering from hangover in crucial Forest win