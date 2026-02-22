A warm-up injury for Florian Wirtz which threatened to stunt Liverpool’s flow before kick-off was highlighted as a problem in the third minute when his replacement, Curtis Jones, was robbed of the ball in midfield and had Alisson’s one-on-one ability to thank for keeping the scores level as the Reds goalkeeper rushed out to deny Callum Hudson-Odoi. Elliot Anderson drove a shot just wide of the Brazilian’s post a few minutes later after Jones was again guilty of ceding possession.

The academy graduate was singled out by Jamie Carragher at half-time for “really struggling” as Liverpool were “absolutely monstered physically” by Nottingham Forest, despite Vitor Pereira fielding the same team that beat Fenerbahce 3-0 in Istanbul on Thursday night.

“This team can’t cope in games which are end to end,” Carragher added, claiming that of the “horror shows” Liverpool have produced this season the first half at the City Ground was “right at the top of the list”.

Liverpool had just three touches in the Forest box as they spent most of the opening period camped on the edge of their own as Jones’ aversion to the ball was shared by the almost embarrassing Alexis Mac Allister – who now plays every game as if he’s recovering from a three-day bender – and even Ryan Gravenberch as Liverpool provided a test case for the difficulty in playing a game of Premier League football without a midfield.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate struggled horribly to play out from the back thanks to the shells of formerly adept footballers playing in front of them. Arne Slot moving Dominik Szoboszlai into midfield as Curtis Jones switched to right-back made little difference.

The seven times Forest won possession in the final third was their most in a half of football this season and is testament to the high-pressing impact Pereira has had on this team in a short space of time, while also offering proof of just how allergic to possession their slovenly opponents were.

Elliot Anderson completed more passes (36) in the first half than Gravenberch and Mac Allister combined (29), and either of those Reds midfielders could have felt Carragher wrath equal to that of Jones, who at least had the excuse of a very late call-up into the first team.

A slam similar to the one the Sky Sports pundit directed at Manchester United’s Casemiro in May 2024 could easily have been aimed Mac Allister after his display in what has been a dreadful season in general, though at 27 he might prescribe a long break for the World Cup winner rather advising he “leaves football before the football leaves you”.

The lack of final product and killer instinct from Forest was again evident though as 12 shots to Liverpool’s two made it 50 efforts without a goal in the Premier League for the impressive but toothless home side. Alisson only had that Hudson-Odoi attempt to deal with and other than a timely toe from Van Dijk to deny Igor Tudor, Forest didn’t really ever look like scoring for all their tidy and aggressive work in the build-up.

It was a classic ‘might come back to bite them’ scenario owing to there being little chance of Liverpool being that bad again in the second half.

Carragher raised eyebrows earlier this month when, having questioned if Wirtz would ever be as “great” as Sami Hypia back in October, he claimed the German playmaker may in fact be a delightful mix of Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva.

And while we’re not close too suggesting the £100m man is an amalgam of two of the greatest creative forces in Premier League history, Wirtz’s rise from a player Slot needed to drop in order for Liverpool to regain a semblance of control in football matches to one whom’s absence leaves them without anything at all in midfield has been quite extraordinary.

Because while Liverpool were better after the break – they managed to string more than two passes together on several occasions – the lack of creativity without Wirtz was almost as alarming as their inability to keep the ball and play through the lines in the first half. Until Rio Ngumoha came on to breathe some life into them Liverpool offered almost nothing.

They had two shots on target before the late, late winner, a close range effort from Jones after Mohamed Salah nodded a Cody Gakpo delivery and Hugo Ekitike’s stoppage-time header after some fine work from Ngumoha, both very well saved by January signing Stefan Ortega, the latter of which confirmed Mac Allister has also lost all sense as well as the ability to play football effectively.

Why when Ola Aina’s clearance cannoned off his elbow into the net would he a) celebrate so vehemently and b) then insist it hit his back even after the goal had been given.

But Mac Allister got the undeserved last laugh, reacting to a bobbling ball in the box in the 97th minute to secure a huge three points to take Liverpool level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification. A goal to ease the pain of finishing the game with a pass completion of just 76 per cent. He really was awful.

While Forest’s general play would suggest they’re too good to go down, Pereira will be very, very concerned by their lack of threat in the final third. And Liverpool won’t achieve their target if they continue to play as badly as that. Slot will be praying Wirtz’s absence is brief.