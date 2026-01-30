Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Real Madrid in 2026 would “surprise” one transfer expert, with Manchester City reportedly interested in the Liverpool legend.

Last summer, the England right-back left Liverpool to join Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract.

Will Alexander-Arnold leave Real Madrid?

Transfer rumours suggest possible Premier League return

Transfer expert Pete O’Rourke says departure would be a surprise

Real Madrid managerial uncertaintycould become a factor

Limited appearances and injuries fuel speculation

He upset many Reds supporters with his decision to leave on a free transfer, though the club did receive around £8.5million so he could join Real Madrid early for the Club World Cup.

Fans felt their academy graduate shouldn’t have let his contract run out, as it denied Liverpool a transfer fee. But Alexander-Arnold had dedicated almost his entire life to the club and won everything there was to be won before leaving.

Still, quite a few fans would not welcome Alexander-Arnold back, and when Real Madrid faced Liverpool in the Champions League this season, he was booed at Anfield.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

* Salah replacing Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia in doubt as Liverpool legend ‘doesn’t fit’ transfer policy

* Liverpool v Newcastle predictions: An excellent value pick found at Anfield

* Who are the Premier League’s highest-paid players? Liverpool, Man City trios in top 10

Man City links, Madrid struggles spark debate

What would truly turn the Liverpool fan base against the 27-year-old would be if he joined another Premier League club. Manchester City have remarkably been linked, though it is unclear whether Alexander-Arnold would entertain any interest.

What is certain is that Liverpool have greatly missed Alexander-Arnold this season, and the right-back has struggled to endear himself to the Madrid faithful.

The two-time Premier League winner has struggled with injuries, notably coming off after only five minutes in his Champions League debut for the Spanish giants.

Alexander-Arnold has only managed 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering his only goal contribution in his most recent match against Athletic Club on December 3.

His lack of minutes and underwhelming form when fit have led to rumours of a swift return to England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer in doubt

However, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke does not expect Alexander-Arnold to leave Madrid any time soon.

“It would be a surprise to see him leave Madrid,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Obviously there was a lot of talk coming out of Spain that Real Madrid were willing to let Trent Alexander-Arnold leave already, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

O’Rourke did add that there is a lot of change happening at the Bernabeu, with their next permanent manager uncertain.

“Real Madrid, there are so many changes going on there — obviously a change of manager right now with Alvaro Arbeloa in charge — we don’t know if he’s going to be there long-term,” he said.

“There could be another managerial change in the summer and that’s a clean slate for all the players. I’m sure Trent Alexander-Arnold right now is not giving up on his Real Madrid dream.

“He’ll be determined to stay there and fight for his future whoever the manager is. He’ll want to prove that he can be a success in the Spanish capital.”

Klopp could be the key to Alexander-Arnold’s Real Madrid future

Alexander-Arnold’s former Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, is at the centre of the ongoing managerial debate at Los Blancos.

If Klopp were to join the club in the summer, he would likely get the best out of Trent. And when Trent is at his best, he is arguably the world’s best right-back.

Reds legend Klopp is reportedly Madrid’s top managerial target but has shown little desire to come out of retirement.

READ NEXT: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool manager return sees shocking ‘true colours’ emerge