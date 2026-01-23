Ex-Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold ‘in talks to return to Prem’ after Real Madrid ‘ask’ him to leave

Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is edging closer to a Premier League return after being told to leave Real Madrid, according to reports.

The England international allowed his contract at Anfield to tick down to expiry last summer as Alexander-Arnold made himself unpopular with Liverpool supporters.

Alexander-Arnold was booed on his return to Anfield this season with Real Madrid – who paid a fee to get him out of Liverpool early to play in the Club World Cup – as the Reds got the better of the La Liga side in a 1-0 win in the Champions League.

The former Liverpool star has so far failed to impress in Spain with Alexander-Arnold making just 11 appearances this term, just seven of those coming in the starting XI.

After a slow start to life at the Bernabeu, Alexander-Arnold picked up a quadriceps injury in early December, which is likely to keep him out until the beginning of February.

A Real Madrid statement read on December 4: ‘Following tests carried out today on our player Trent Alexander-Arnold by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left quadriceps. His recovery will be monitored.’

A report earlier this week claimed that Alvaro Arbeloa has ‘asked him to find a way out’ and the new Real Madrid head coach has ‘made it clear that he is not part of the team’s plans’.

And now further reports in Spain claim that Alexander-Arnold is ‘making progress in talks to leave Real Madrid’ after ‘a gamble that proved fruitless’ for the La Liga giants.

It is understood that the former Liverpool defender is ‘in talks to return to the Premier League’ and ‘would not be opposed to leaving Real Madrid’ with Manchester City – ‘who plan to strengthen the right side of their defence, at the request of Pep Guardiola’ – named as the main side interested.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer recently hinted that he thought Liverpool were missing Alexander-Arnold this season.

Shearer said on Match of the Day: “Those 12 games unbeaten feel very underwhelming, doesn’t it? There’s lots of things missing in that Liverpool team, they’re not as dynamic, especially in the full-back positions.

“They’re miles off from what they were in midfield last year, the back four isn’t getting the protection that they got last year.

“Ekitike’s been the standout, and also they’ve got Salah to come back, is that going to cause an issue with what happened before he went away? We’ll have to see.

“They’re miles off from what we saw last season.”

