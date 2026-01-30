Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany.

Gnabry, 30, has entered the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena and is attracting interest from several top European clubs…and Tottenham.

Serge Gnabry to Tottenham: Key details

Six months remaining on his Bayern Munich contract

Expected to leave on a free transfer this summer

Tottenha in talks with the winger, per Bild

Spurs boss Thomas Frank wants a new wide forward

The Germany international joined Bayern from Werder Bremen in 2017, one year after he left Arsenal for €5million.

He only played 18 times for the Gunners, having joined the club shortly before his 16th birthday, but was highly rated by supporters who were disappointed to see him return to Germany.

Regardless, Arsenal fans have enjoyed watching Gnabry succeed at the biggest club in Germany.

He has registered 100 goals and 69 assists in 310 appearances for Bayern, winning six Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, five German Super Cups and the Champions League in 2019/20.

Gnabry has been incredibly consistent for Bayern; however, he is expected to move on when his contract expires this summer.

Tottenham interested in signing ex-Arsenal winger

The 30-year-old could follow in Leroy Sane’s footsteps and take a big payday in Turkey, but it is believed Tottenham are interested despite his ties to their north London rivals.

According to Bild in Germany, Spurs have ‘knocked’ on the German’s door and ‘are having a good conversation’.

It is claimed that contact has been made as Thomas Frank prioritises signing a new winger after selling Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Sterling or Diaby? Spurs winger shortlist

Mohammed Kudus being ruled out until April has accelerated Frank’s desire to bring in a wide forward, though he already has Wilson Odobert, Randal Kolo Muani, Xavi Simons and Mathys Tel available.

Raheem Sterling, who left Chelsea by mutual consent this week and played for Arsenal last season, is also of interest, according to the Daily Mail.

The Independent has also reported that Spurs are considering a move for Al Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby, formerly of Aston Villa.

Spurs host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, and Frank will likely deploy a front three of Simons, Odobert and Dominic Solanke at centre-forward.

