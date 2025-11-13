The presence of Liverpool in the battle for a Bayern Munich forward makes the ‘financial challenge impossible’ for another European giant to win.

The Reds spent the majority of their near £450million outlay in the summer on players in the attacking third. Indeed, the three most expensive players were Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike.

As yet, they’ve had very little from the former pair, though Ekitike has had a decent start, with six goals and an assist to his name.

Liverpool continue to be linked with forwards given the difficulties faced by other signings, and the fact that they now sit eighth in the Premier League, having lost five games from 11.

Their interest in a Bayern Munich star will be detrimental to a European giant, as it’s reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that ‘competition from Liverpool’ makes a Juventus move for Serge Gnabry an ‘impossible’ financial challenge.

That and the fact that it’s become clear the winger’s salary is out of reach following an exploratory enquiry means Juventus’ interest in the winger has cooled.

Gnabry is out of contract with Bayern at the end of the season, and he’s putting himself in a good spot to be picked up elsewhere if he doesn’t renew with the Bundesliga giants.

Indeed, in nine Bundesliga games so far this season, the 30-year-old has four goals and three assists.

There have been reports suggesting that Gnabry’s form is a good sign for a potential new deal.

Bayern director Max Eberl has refused to give any signs on if the winger will pen a new contract, stating: “I think Serge has developed superbly under Vincent [Kompany]. His performances are arguments that are good for him, but also for us. His contract will expire next summer. If there are signals, we send them internally, not to you.”

If he does become available on a free, he’d not be a massive risk to take for any interested side given it’s only his salary which would be paid.

That being said, when he last played in England, Gnabry failed to have an impact at either West Brom or Arsenal before immediately turning it on when he moved to Werder Bremen.

That suggests he might simply be better suited to Germany than he is England, and Liverpool could surely sign a player whose experience in the Premier League shows them in a better light.

