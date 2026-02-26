Surprise challenger takes on Nike and Adidas as football’s top stars make the switch

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

For years Nike and Adidas have dominated the football market. From kits to the boots worn by the world’s best players, the two sports brands are the two most common at the very top level of football.

Adidas, who boast Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among their clubs, and Nike, whose boots are worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, and Kylian Mbappe, are the two biggest names in football wear.

A new challenger is taking on the sporting giants and some of the best players in the world are switching.

New Balance is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports brands. It has already taken a chunk out of Nike’s trainers market worldwide with reported growth 19% in 2025 with revenue of over $9bn, according to figures in CNBC.

It is now targeting the world of football and the brand that once adorned the shirts of then Premier League champions Liverpool is increasingly popular with some of the game’s best players.

New Balance has already signed up Arsenal superstars Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze. Brazilian and Real Madrid attacker Endrick, and Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong also wear New Balance boots.

Saka said: “It feels amazing to have a brand like New Balance behind me. Working with the team and having my family involved has been a great experience so far, and it’s only just starting.”

The new surge in footballer sign ups follows Sadio Mane, who was the only top footballer to wear the brand when he won the title with Liverpool in 2019.

Unlike Nike and Adidas, New Balance is taking a different approach to football boots. While Saka has had his own special edition signature Furon boots, New Balance boots are more grounded than the garish designs of its rivals.

All three of the New Balance range come in classic black colourway, a traditional option that all but died out in the modern game as footballers chose pink, yellow and other bright colours.

It means players who wear the retro black boots stand out on the pitch and New Balance is also creating boots designed specifically to match the style of play of the wearer.

The New Balance 442

Fans can choose from Saka’s Furon, a yellow and black lightweight boots that is designed to support fast players who need to make multiple changes of direction to beat their man.

The mid-range Tekela are boots designed for control, helping midfield playmakers and technically gifted football control the ball and find the perfect pass.

The retro-styled 442 is a more everyday boot, designed for quality across a range of positions. It is purposefully designed to look like a boot from a bygone era but includes ultra-modern materials.

