Bayern Munich have reportedly made a ‘decision’ on whether to sign Nicolas Jackson permanently, while Marc Guiu ‘wants to leave’ Chelsea.

Jackson spent two seasons as a starting striker for Chelsea and he scored 24 goals in his 65 Premier League appearances.

However, the 24-year-old’s rawness showed at times and he fell in the pecking order following the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro in last summer’s transfer window.

Therefore, following a few twists and turns, Jackson was allowed to join Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy.

Bayern paid a record loan fee to secure Jackson’s services, but club chiefs poured cold water on a potential permanent move worth £70m as early as last September and the striker’s situation has not changed.

Jackson has six goal involvements in his 22 appearances this season, but he is firmly behind Harry Kane in the pecking order and has only made five Bundesliga starts.

READ: The five-letter Alejandro Garnacho ‘message’ that makes us despair



So, it is hardly surprising that a new report from CF Bayern Insider claims Bayern’s ‘internal decision’ on Jackson is that they will not sign him permanently.

The report adds:

‘Jackson is ‘frustrated’ with his current situation, as the striker has been ignored by Vincent Kompany even when Bayern are leading. ‘Bayern have decided internally not to sign him permanently (including the possibility of negotiating independently), as he has failed to convince. Jackson has no future at the German club, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea find a way to integrate him again into their squad.’

READ MORE: Inside ‘angry’ Rosenior’s reaction to Chelsea slump as Blues star ‘thrown under bus’ by report



Without Jackson, Marc Guiu has taken the role as Chelsea’s backup striker this season and has had limited minutes, and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims he is ‘unhappy’ and has ‘asked to leave’ the Premier League giants.

The 20-year-old began the 2025/26 season on loan at Sunderland but he was recalled by Chelsea so they could make money on Jackson’s move to Bayern Munich.

Guiu has been restricted to seven Premier League appearances and ideally needs to leave to become a regular elsewhere.

The report from Fichajes explains: ‘Marc Guiu formally submitted a transfer request after realising he was not part of Chelsea’s plans. At 20 years old, the forward needs playing time and consistency, two key factors for his development.

‘The fierce competition in London’s attacking line and the club’s preference for other types of players have relegated the Spaniard to a secondary role. With no real room to develop, his entourage believes the best solution is a change of scenery. The player does not want to spend another season on the bench at such a sensitive stage of his development.’

READ NEXT: Cristiano Ronaldo with Kylian Mbappe, ex-Chelsea pair as footballer-turned-owner after Almeria deal

