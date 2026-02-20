Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the subject of ‘serious interest’ from a Champions League juggernaut, another European giant and Saudi Arabia, according to a report.

Fernandes‘ future has been the subject of speculation at times of late. In the summer, he had the chance to head to Saudi Arabia, but turned down the riches on offer there to remain with United.

He stated at the time that if the Red Devils wanted him out, he’d have gone. There has since been a tactical shift at Old Trafford, seemingly ending suggestions that Fernandes would be better off elsewhere.

He’s gone from being in a stifled deeper midfield role – but still suppling aptly – to a return to the No.10 position in a midfield three, and has five assists and a goal in the last six games there.

While his resurgence would suggest there’d be an end to speculation over his future, Caught Offside states there’s actually still a chance that Fernandes is allowed to leave.

A source reportedly said: “A lot of people inside Manchester United will describe Bruno Fernandes as ‘indispensable,’ and there’s an element of truth to that.

“However, they’re also realistic about his age, his high earnings, and the fact that his current contract expires in 2027.”

Another source added: “In an ideal world United would keep him, but the reality is that this is their last chance to make big money from selling him, and they have plans of their own in terms of new signings to reshape their midfield.”

Further to that, it’s reported that Fernandes has ‘serious interest’ from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while clubs in Saudi Arabia also remain hot on his tail.

If he is to leave United, on current form – six goals and 13 assists this season – the 31-year-old remains very much capable of performing at the top level.

PSG and Bayern are both expected to win their respective league titles every campaign, while the former thumped Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final last season.

Indeed, there is a definite draw to playing for PSG, potentially more so than any of the other interested sides, while a move to Saudi Arabia would almost surely see Fernandes paid better than anywhere in Europe.

The United star has suggested his mind will be made up on his future before the World Cup, so it won’t be too long before its known where his future lies.

