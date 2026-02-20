The Famous F365 Friday Quiz: Identify Prem managers from player path
This Friday thinker focuses on Premier League managers when they were players. How many can you identify from their career paths?
Some Prem bosses had glorious playing careers, laden with trophies and honours. Some… did not.
They all played at some level, though, and it’s your job to identify each manager from the career path on their Wikipedia page.
Just the type the name of the manager or the club they currently manage.
Go on then…
