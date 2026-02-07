Cole Palmer insists “everyone loves to chat rubbish” after scoring a first-half hat-trick in Chelsea’s victory over Wolves on Saturday which prompted Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to send him a message on social media.

Palmer scored two from the penalty spot and then drove Marc Cucurella’s cross into the roof of Jose Sa’s net to secure the 3-1 win, becoming the Chelsea player with the most Premier League hat-tricks and the only Premier League player ever to score three hat-tricks in the first half of games.

After a difficult season hit by injury, Palmer said after the game that he was delighted to be back among the goals.

“It feels good to get three points and score some goals. It was a good one in difficult conditions today. As long as I can keep scoring hat-tricks, I’m happy,” Palmer said with a smile.

“I think we did well in the first half. The second half was a bit flat, but, personally, it feels good to get back on the scoresheet.

“I don’t really pay attention to milestones, but when you see them, it’s nice.”

Palmer also hailed the role Joao Pedro played in his performance after the Brazilian won the two penalties he went on to convert.

He continued: “I love playing with Joao Pedro. We’re good friends off the pitch, so it helps. Long may it continue.”

On his injuries this season, Palmer added: ‘I’ve never been injured before in my career. This is something new to me, and I’m still finding out how to deal with it.

“It has been frustrating, I don’t feel like I’ve played a game this season fully fit. I’ve been going into games thinking, “Can I do certain things? Can I not?” Overthinking it.

“The staff have been really good. I’ve been working closely with the physios on a day-to-day basis. They have all helped, and I’ll get through it.

“I’m not here to make excuses, and I’ll get over the injuries. I know what I can do when I’m fit, and hopefully I can get back to that soon. For now, I just manage it and get there.”

Reports last month claimed Palmer is ‘unsettled’ at Chelsea and would welcome a return to the North West amid interest from Manchester United, but the Blues star moved to dismiss those rumours as “rubbish”.

“Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don’t they?” he said.

“I don’t pay too much attention to it. You see things. But I feel like I’ve come from a strong place anyway, so I don’t pay attention to it.”

We have a new Cole Palmer celebration 🤩pic.twitter.com/yjBlq1S4P8 — Dennoh (@CFC_dennoh) February 7, 2026

Palmer aired a new celebration after scoring the opening goal at Molineux, covering his ears amid the transfer talk, but tongues will continue wagging thanks to Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes leaving a comment on the 23-year-old’s Instagram post which read: ‘What a player.’