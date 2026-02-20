As frustrated Arsenal fans and plenty of others besides look forward to a Gunners future without Mikel Arteta after their draw with Wolves confirmed they’re set to bottle the Premier League title once more, the manager tipped to replace him at the Emirates has been branded an “idiot child”.

The Gunners gave up a two-goal lead against rock bottom Wolves on Wednesday in a huge blow to their Premier League title chances having been held 1-1 by Brentford last week.

It means the title is now in the hands of rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side welcome Newcastle to the Etihad on Sunday night ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

In the aftermath former Gunners star Emmanuel Petit has claimed Arteta “will leave” for Barcelona and suggested Como boss Cesc Fabregas – who spent seven years as a player at Arsenal – could be the man to replace him.

Petit said: “I think Cesc Fabregas will take his time because he has everything he needs at Como. He wants players, they bring him players. Whatever he wants, they bring it to him. And that’s allowing him to have that kind of power in the decision-making.

“I think I saw something this weekend which I haven’t seen throughout the season with Alvaro Morata. Morata got sent off because he reacted to a provocation and Fabregas came out publicly to say, you know, he should know better.

“I think it’s the first time he goes public about a player instead of, you know, going public as he probably did in the past. So for me, that’s showing personality, showing, ‘I’m the boss,’ and that obviously is a sign of ‘I’m going to be here for a while.

“His former clubs will let managers go and obviously Chelsea, Arsenal, I mean really any club at the top, will be looking at him as an option because he’s doing an incredible job at Como.”

But the Arsenal decision-makers may not have been too impressed by Fabregas on Wednesday as the 38-year-old was branded an “idiot child” after he grappled with Milan star Alexis Saelemaekers.

Como were looking to counter after Saelemaekers gave the ball away by the touchline and Fabregas – who was not in his technical area – appeared to pull the Belgian back as he looked to recover.

Saelemaekers immediately turned back to furiously remonstrate with Fabregas before Allegri stormed over to his opposite number.

Tuttomercato claim Allegri then ranted at his rival as they waited for their press conferences.

“You are a child… you are an idiot! A child who became a coach yesterday,” he shouted.

In his subsequent presser, Allegri joked: “In that case next time I see someone run past me, I’ll just go into a sliding tackle.”

Fabregas later apologised for the incident, saying: “I apologise, it was just a little touch and Allegri’s response was exaggerated, but I admit I shouldn’t have done it.

“It was unsporting behaviour, as Cristian Chivu said the other day, we’ve got to keep our hands to ourselves, especially if you are a coach.

“I would’ve got angry too, so I can only apologise and say I hope it never happens again in my career.”