Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their interest in Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique, with the French champions keen to extend the Spaniard’s contract, according to reports.

Enrique is currently under contract until 2027, but there has been strong speculation he could leave at the end of the season amid interest from Manchester United.

PSG move to extend Luis Enrique contract amid Man Utd interest

The former Spain and Barcelona boss has been a huge success in Paris, leading the club to their first Champions League title last term.

PSG won the Treble in 2024/25 and are among the favourites to win Europe’s elite competition again this season, although they currently trail RC Lens in the Ligue 1 table.

Enrique is one of the leading candidates to become United’s next head coach after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January. A report last month claimed he is the club’s ‘main target’ to succeed interim boss Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy are reportedly keen to appoint a proven winner, and there are few better options than Enrique.

Unfortunately for Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Spaniard could snub interest from Old Trafford by signing a new deal at PSG.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe (via GFFN), PSG are eager to extend the contract of their Champions League-winning manager as Premier League clubs circle.

The European champions have been relaxed about Enrique’s future, but there is now a sense of ‘urgency’ to reach an agreement and avoid summer uncertainty.

In another blow to United, Enrique has reportedly made it his ‘priority’ to stay at PSG, who want him to sign a new contract running until 2030.

Michael Carrick’s perfect start raises Enrique doubt

Enrique may be the glamorous managerial appointment the Manchester United hierarchy crave, but if he signs a new deal, Carrick is emerging as an impressive alternative.

Brought in to steady the ship and guide the Red Devils back into the Champions League, Carrick has won four from four since replacing Amorim and United are fourth in the Premier League, only three points behind Aston Villa and Manchester City..

He is not winning easy fixtures either, having beaten Man City, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at home while inflicting Arsenal’s only defeat at the Emirates this season.

After a turbulent 14 months under Amorim, Carrick has simplified United’s approach, and the club are reaping the rewards.

His three simple principles have proved effective: play a back four, start Kobbie Mainoo, and rondos in training.

United are playing tidy, quick and direct football under Carrick, whose desire to restore elements of the club’s ‘DNA’ is clearly working.

On an individual level, Bruno Fernandes is thriving in his natural No.10 role.

The team looks more settled overall, and it all stems from Carrick going back to basics.

Gary Neville said when Carrick was appointed that he should not get the job permanently “even if he wins every game”.

Now that Carrick has literally won every match so far, it will be interesting to see whether Neville has changed his tune.

United fans became giddy during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim spell and are understandably wary of getting carried away again.

Handing Carrick the job full-time may feel like Groundhog Day for some, but it is impossible to ignore the results and performances since his arrival.

He is clearly tactically superior to Solskjaer, and the players respect and respond to him, which means a lot.

This is not to suggest Carrick is a shoo-in for the role. Nothing of that nature should be decided before May. It has been encouraging, but it has only been four games.

If Enrique becomes available and is open to the move, he would still be extremely difficult to overlook.

