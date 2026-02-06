Manchester United have made a bold attempt to ‘convince’ Luis Enrique to snub Paris Saint-German and become their new manager as a ‘reliable source’ details a crunch ‘meeting in Paris’.

Michael Carrick is off to an excellent start as caretaker boss of the Red Devils, winning all of his first three games, including the scalps of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The uptick in results and performances post-Ruben Amorim has led to suggestions the former United midfielder may be handed the reins on a permanent basis, but that hasn’t stopped club chiefs from tapping up one of the best in the business, according to a report late on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick at the wheel after stunning start

Their attempt to lure Enrique to Old Trafford comes amid reports last week that the Spaniard has rejected offers of a new contract at PSG as he seeks a new challenge, though the 55-year-old boss moved to quickly dismiss those claims as “fake news”.

The former Barcelona manager said: “These are rumours that always circulate at PSG.

“We are used to them, they are private matters and will remain so. There is a lot of ‘fake news’ and they will not destabilise either the players or the team.

“It’s normal to have talks, but they remain private. We know what we want, and that’s the most important thing. We are calm and relaxed.”

X account Indykaila, run by a team of 5 elite reporters, claim United may have had something to do with those rumours after reportedly meeting with Enqrique’s representatives in Paris in a bid to ‘convince’ him to snub that latest contract offer.

They wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. A reliable source from France has told us that Manchester United officials met with agent Iván de la Peña from the agency De la Peña & Sostres, who manages Luis Enrique. The meeting took place in Paris last week. They tried to convince Luis Enrique to reject PSG’s new contract offer.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

* Could ‘commentator’s nightmare’ Angel Gomes return to Man Utd through the back door?

* Man Utd: Neville view on Carrick baffles Owen as Stam picks alternative – ‘I mean what?!’

* Huge Liverpool, Man Utd transfer boost as Barcelona ‘will listen to offers’ for ‘leader’

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy recently told Boyle Sports why he believes the job at United may appeal to the Spanish coach.

He said: “If there’s an opportunity to get Luis Enrique, absolutely Manchester United have to go for it. He’s a top coach, plays the right way, is really attack-minded, and demands a lot from his players.

“He’d need a revamp of the squad to play the way he does with the PSG team, but he’s obviously one of the best coaches out there. So, yes, if there’s even a one percent chance he won’t sign a new deal, jump on it and try to get him.

“The appeal of United is still there for any top manager. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and if you can be the man to get them back on top and competing again, you’re going to be idolised.

“I think that’s a challenge someone like Enrique would relish. Thomas Tuchel, even, is another top coach who is supposed to finish after the World Cup.

“Maybe Tuchel is a bit more confrontational, willing to speak his mind and go against the grain at the clubs he’s been at, so that might be off-putting for the hierarchy at Manchester United, whereas Enrique seems to get on with it. But yes, there’s not a United fan anywhere that wouldn’t be delighted with Enrique.”