Marcus Rashford has no intention of returning to Manchester United next season and ‘wants nothing to do with’ the club moving forward, according to reports.

Barcelona signed Rashford on loan from United last summer and the England forward has registered 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season.

The La Liga champions are open to signing Rashford permanently but are reportedly against paying the €30million buy option included in the agreement with the Red Devils.

Hansi Flick’s side will look to negotiate a new fee with United and are in a strong position due to the player’s desire to stay in Catalonia.

According to Catalan website Sport (via Sport Witness), Rashford ‘wants nothing to do’ with United.

This is because the 28-year-old ‘lacks faith’ in the project at Old Trafford and will either join Barcelona permanently or find a new club this summer.

Barcelona are the favourites to land Rashford in the summer transfer window, as the player would accept a pay cut to stay at the Nou Camp and head coach Flick believes he can ‘unleash his full potential’.

Rashford became ostracised at his boyhood club after a fallout with Ruben Amorim in December 2024.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, where he played well enough to earn a move to Barcelona.

Amorim is now gone and Rashford’s former United team-mate Michael Carrick is in charge as interim head coach until the end of the season.

Carrick has won three out of three as United interim and is the current favourite to be named Amorim’s permanent successor in the summer.

It has been reported that Carrick wants Rashford to return to the club if he remains in charge, but this latest report is far from ideal for the 44-year-old.

Rashford’s Barcelona form boosts England World Cup hopes

Everything indicates that the England winger will extend his stay at Barcelona, and his form this campaign bodes well for the Three Lions ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Rashford is proving to be an excellent option for Thomas Tuchel and, when fully fit, confident and flying, he can be unplayable.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has predicted Rashford to have a big World Cup.

Brown said: “It’s great to see how well he is doing now at Barcelona, he’s absolutely flying and he deserved to get back into the England squad. I’m sure he will have a great World Cup.”

