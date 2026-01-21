Man Utd have ‘serious interest’ in Spain international as INEOS hold Rashford return ‘talks’

Man Utd have a ‘serious interest’ in signing Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal over the next couple of transfer windows, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings in the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS looked to back Ruben Amorim despite a testing season.

However, the Man Utd hierarchy made the decision to sack Amorim just 14 months into his spell at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick coming into the club as caretaker.

The Red Devils mainly upgraded their attack over the summer months with Bryan Mbeumo, Mathues Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joining for big fees.

Man Utd are definitely scoring more goals than last season with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee managing just five Premier League goals between them in 2024/25.

However, the Red Devils are already looking towards the summer and how they can improve their attack further.

READ: Man Utd’s ‘mystery man’ and more Palace woe among five weird possible January transfers

Real Sociedad forward Oyarzabal, who has 22 goals in 51 appearances for Spain, is a target ahead of the summer for Man Utd after contributing 12 goals and seven assists in 23 appearances for club and country this season.

Football Transfers claims that Oyarzabal – who has a €75m release clause in his contract – is a player that Man Utd ‘are tracking’ and the 28-year-old ‘has been on the Red Devils’ radar for some time’.

The Red Devils, who were keeping an eye on Marcus Rashford in San Sebastian over the weekend, and were also able to keep tabs on Oyarzabal, who they have ‘serious interest’ in.

The same report leads on Man Utd ‘holding talks’ over a ‘Rashford return’ as the Red Devils officials watched Barcelona lose 2-1 to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

* Lisandro Martinez given eight-word advice by old man shouting at clouds

* Man Utd ‘offered’ ex-Chelsea star in January as they ‘also discuss’ another former PL player

* Man Utd, Spurs battle for Dortmund and Germany midfielder as £52m fee emerges

It is understood that ‘discussions took place’ over Rashford potentially returning to Old Trafford at the end of the season – but Football Transfers stressed that the ‘exact nature of these talks is unclear’.

Despite another report this week claiming that Barcelona would struggle to afford Rashford’s €30m buyout clause and the wages that he’s currently on at Man Utd, ‘there seems to be a general desire for the England star to remain at Camp Nou’.

After watching Rashford climb off the bench to score Barcelona’s only goal of the game in the defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga, Spanish newspaper Marca are confident that the Catalan giants will trigger his clause.

Marca wrote: ‘The club are satisfied with his performance and the plan is to exercise the purchase option they have in place for £26million at the end of the season.’