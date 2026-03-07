Liverpool ‘plan to accept offer’ for current starter on two conditions with Salah mooted as ‘key’ factor

According to reports, Liverpool ‘plan to accept an offer’ for Cody Gakpo in this summer’s transfer window on two conditions.

Gakpo has been heavily criticised for his poor form for Liverpool this season, but he is not on his own.

Most of Liverpool‘s shining lights from last season have declined this term, while the majority of their summer signings have also underperformed.

26-year-old Gakpo only has six goals in his 27 Premier League appearances this season and has often been targeted by Liverpool supporters, especially because youngster Rio Ngumoha usually outshines him.

Gakpo has retained the backing of head coach Arne Slot despite his form, but he is still reportedly at risk of leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool spent over £400m on signings last summer, but they are also expected to invest heavily ahead of next season as they are lacking in certain positions, including the winger department.

READ: Rio Ngumoha brings the ‘joy’ for Liverpool after stealing Mohamed Salah’s aura



And a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘plan to accept an offer’ for Gakpo in the summer, though Mohamed Salah is going to ‘play a key role’.

Salah has also been linked with an exit as he is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, with the report claiming Gakpo will only leave if the Egypt international stays and the Reds receive a ‘huge’ bid.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown suspects a move to Bayern Munich or another European giant could be on the cards for Gakpo.

“Gakpo is somebody who could have left last summer,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest stars reassigned after relegation as Man City win Man Utd battle



“He was one of a few players who were spoken about, these attacking players at Liverpool who haven’t quite been as impressive as Slot may have hoped.

“He ended up staying, but his performances this season haven’t done much to change the opinion that he might be a bit below the level they hope for. In that case, if a huge offer comes in from somewhere like Bayern Munich, then I’m sure they’ll listen and be prepared to let him move on.

“The problem is, Mohamed Salah is going to play a big part because there’s a big chance he could leave Liverpool and they won’t want too much change.

“After everything that happened last summer and the chaos of it all, I can’t see Liverpool letting more than one attacker leave, otherwise it just adds to the unsettled feeling.

“So a lot will depend on what happens with Salah. If he leaves, I expect they’ll keep Gakpo, and if he stays then maybe Gakpo will go instead.”

READ NEXT: Premier League player power rankings: Rice top again after Fernandes’ Newcastle headloss

