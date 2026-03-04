Frank Leboeuf tears into two Liverpool stars and claims one is ‘insane’: ‘What’s wrong with him?’

Frank Leboeuf has hammered Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah after Arne Slot’s side slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

With Wolves at the foot of the Premier League table, Liverpool were expected to pick up all three points at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday evening, especially as they had won their past three league games.

However, the defending Premier League champions suffered a 2-1 loss, with Andre scoring the winner for the home team in the fourth minute of injury time.

It was a poor performance from Liverpool, even from stalwarts Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

While Van Dijk did not look too ruffled at the back for most of the game, the Netherlands international defender was easily nudged out of the way by Tolu Arokodare for the winning goal for Wolves.

Salah scored for Liverpool, but other than that, the Egyptian forward failed to make a huge impact on the match.

The former Chelsea attacker squandered an easy pass to Dominik Szoboszlai, who was in a great position to make it 2-1 to Liverpool.

Former Chelsea and France international central defender Frank Leboeuf was far from impressed with Van Dijk and Salah and tore into the two Liverpool stars.

Leboeuf said on ESPN FC: “I don’t recognise some players.

“I don’t know if we can talk about professionalism, but they don’t have the guts that they had before.

“I mean, the goal they conceded, the first goal, Van Dijk, who is named one of the best defenders in the world, I mean, I have been moved, pushed like, so easy.

“I could have done that, as a bad defender that I was because I wasn’t the best defender in the world.

“I had all the tools, but not like a person like Van Dijk. I don’t understand that. What’s wrong with him?

“But what’s wrong with Mac Allister, what’s wrong with Gravenberch?

“I don’t even talk about Mo Salah. He scored a goal today, but you showed the last part they should have given to, I forgot who he was, maybe Szoboszlai, but that was insane.

“That was insane. You know, that’s so easy, and that guy knows how to do it, and he was late.

“He was late on giving the pass, and everything was bad.”

