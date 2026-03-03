The paltry sum Saudi Arabia are now offering Liverpool for Salah after ‘absolutely scary’ decline

Liverpool could have to accept a fraction of the fee they could have got for Mohamed Salah in 2023 if they sell to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to reports.

The Reds could be ready to allow Salah to leave in the summer transfer window after the Egyptian has failed to hit the heights of last season.

Salah caused a stir by accusing Liverpool of making him a scapegoat during their poor displays at the back end of last year, with the Liverpool forward featuring on the bench more often than usual.

Arne Slot and the Reds hierarchy made the joint decision to drop him for their next match against Inter Milan before peace talks led to Salah playing against Brighton.

Reports at the time indicated that Slot, the board and Salah had agreed to put their differences aside until the end of the season, when the Egypt international is expected to leave.

However, our friends over at TEAMtalk insist that Liverpool should not expect anywhere near the £150m amount that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad were offering the Reds in 2023.

Instead, Saudi Arabian clubs are now only ‘prepared to reimburse Liverpool the initial sum they paid for Salah’ from Serie A side Roma, which was £36.9m in 2017.

The Saudi Pro League ‘is determined to make him a cornerstone of their ambitious future’ and TEAMtalk claim that their ‘plans [are] well underway to bring the Liverpool icon to the Middle East’.

It is understood that ‘the scale of the salary package on offer’ for Salah will mean that Liverpool could suffer in terms of transfer fee.

The drop in fee lines up with Salah’s decline this season as the Liverpool forward has scored just seven goals in 29 matches this term.

And former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol insists the drop off from Salah has been “absolutely scary” with a couple of factors impacting the forward.

When asked about Salah’s decline, Nicol said on ESPN: “I know that we’re employed here because we played and we’ve seen almost everything. I’ve never seen this. I’ve never seen this.

“How somebody can go from the top of the mountain and just disappear so quickly is absolutely scary. I’ve never seen it before, ever! I’ve no idea. All of the above could be true. So lack of confidence and an irreversible decline.

“It’s hard to argue that those aren’t two of the problems. I mean, seriously, go figure. I don’t think he could answer it. If you actually spoke to Mo Salah himself and asked him, he wouldn’t be able to tell you, right? I bet he wouldn’t.”

Former Liverpool winger Mark Kennedy reckons Salah is now “yesterday’s man” at Anfield with his ball retention going down hill in recent times.

Kennedy told talkSPORT: “I am going to be controversial here. When I look at Salah’s stats last year, they’re absolutely phenomenal.

“But every time I watch Liverpool, I never liked Salah. I think his ball retention is really, really poor. He gives up a lot of possession, and I’ve been really vocal when I speak to people about Salah this year.

“I am a Liverpool fan, I am a big fan of Salah, I think he’s amazing, but I think he’s yesterday’s man.

“I am not surprised by his performances this year because I’ve actually been saying it for a long time.

“I think that has affected Liverpool because when you look at what Liverpool have lost from last year, they’ve lost a huge amount of goals.

“Salah got 29 in the Premier League last year, he’s got four.

“Then you look at Salah’s behaviour and his comments…

“While he may have a point, it just doesn’t help anybody, and I just think it has been a big distraction, but Liverpool have lost a huge amount of firepower.”