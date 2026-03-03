Report outlines ‘how dangerous Liverpool will be’ in summer race to sign £113m Salah replacement

Liverpool interest in Michael Olise is something Bayern Munich should ‘take seriously’ as the Reds look for a Mohamed Salah replacement, according to reports.

After the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United in December, Salah hit out at the Liverpool for being made a scapegoat for recent performances and claimed he no longer had a relationship with Arne Slot.

The board and Slot made the joint decision to omit Salah from their next squad to face Inter Milan before peace talks saw the Egypt international back in the squad for their 2-0 win over Brighton nine days later.

Salah was serenaded by the Kop after the match but it still feels like his time as a Liverpool player is coming to an end with rumours of his imminent departure over the summer transfer window.

A report in December claimed that Salah and Slot have ‘agreed to put their differences aside until the season’s end’ with the 33-year-old staying until the end of the season, when he’s ‘expected’ to move to Saudi Arabia.

There have been recent reports claiming that Salah ‘will leave’ Liverpool with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad looking to get a deal over the line.

READ: Big Midweek: Aston Villa v Chelsea, Liverpool, Igor Tudor and Kai Havertz

Salah has been far from his best this season with the Egyptian contributing seven goals and seven assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

And now German publication Bild has brought news of Olise potentially replacing Salah at Anfield with the newspaper have explained the situation and revealed ‘how dangerous Liverpool will be’.

Interest from the Red half of Merseyside is something Bayern Munich are warned to ‘take seriously’ with the Bundesliga champions likely to consider a deal in the ‘nine-figure range’ as they look to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, who is also a target for Liverpool.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool star with ‘abysmal’ stats ‘seriously considering’ shock exit after patience ‘runs out’

* Liverpool ‘in regular contact’ to sign the next Martin Odegaard in €100m blockbuster deal

* Liverpool ‘keeping an eye on’ £42m West Ham midfielder in repeat of Georginio Wijnaldum deal

A huge deal worth €130m (£113m) could be tempting for Bayern for Olise – who has an ‘extremely high standing’ within the club and a contract until 2029 – as it would give them money for Diomande with some leftover.

However, our friends at TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have all had recent ‘checks’ on Olise knocked back as a deal is seen as a ‘non-starter’ because of his affection for the German club.

And, for those clubs, his transfer may never become a reality as Olise ‘harbours a long-term ambition to test himself in LaLiga’ with both Real Madrid and Barcelona keeping an eye on his progress.