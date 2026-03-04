Danny Murphy has said that Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are not good enough for Liverpool and has also raised concerns about the form of Cody Gakpo, following the defeat to Wolves.

Liverpool slipped to a 2-1 loss to Wolves at Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to a three-game winning run in the league.

The result means that the defending Premier League champions are now three points behind Aston Villa in fifth place in the table, with Unai Emery’s side having a game in hand.

Liverpool’s performance against Wolves was poor, especially considering that Rob Edwards’ side are at the foot of the Premier League table and are likely to get relegated to the Championship.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was following the match, and he was far from impressed.

The talkSPORT pundit was particularly not pleased with the performances of full-backs Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Frimpong, who had had injury problems since his £29.5million move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, failed to do much of note at right-back against Wolves.

The Netherlands international failed to show his pace in the first half and looked tired in the second period.

At left-back, Kerkez, a £40m signing from Bournemouth last summer, struggled to cope with the pace of Wolves forward Mateus Mane at times and should have scored a tap-in from two yards out.

Along with Frimpong and Kerez, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has also come in for criticism from Murphy,

Gakpo has scored six goals and given three assists in 23 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arne Slot’s side so far this season.

Murphy said on talkSPORT (10:09am, March 4, 2026): “The new signings apart from Ekitike, Wirtz, I know he is out injured, he has had a pickle, but full-back areas, problem.

“Frimpong not as good as Trent, Kerkez can’t do what Robertson could do.

“Salah is struggling. I know he scored for the first time in a good while last night, but he’s struggling all-round game.

“Gakpo has fallen off the cliff compared to his form last season, and obviously Diaz was a blow, losing him, Isak has not been fit, but creativity and firepower ain’t there.

“They don’t look like scoring from open play very often.”

It’s not all doom and gloom for Liverpool, though, with Murphy picking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and striker Hugo Ekitike as the two positives of the season so far.

When asked to pick one positive, Murphy said: “I think the emergence of Szoboszlai as a real, proper, and also probably Ekitike’s.”

