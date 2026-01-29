Romano predicts Liverpool transfer as ‘the emergency is different’ after Frimpong injury

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano thinks “the emergency is different” this time after Liverpool previously ruled out signing a new defender in January.

The Reds missed out on signing Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window as Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute with Manchester City bringing him to the Etihad Stadium in January.

After Giovanni Leoni picked up a season-ending injury early on in the campaign it meant Liverpool were very short in central defence with Joe Gomez their only back-up to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back.

Conor Bradley then suffered a serious injury earlier this month with Frimpong – who is a lot more offensive – their main alternative, although Gomez can also play there.

Liverpool had to start their 6-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in central defence, while Frimpong picked up an injury and had to be substituted on four minutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai has also played at right-back this season but that takes away his ability further up the pitch and Liverpool boss Arne Slot insisted they are taking a long-term approach to the transfer market.

When asked if injuries meant he would consider an ’emergency or loan’ option before the transfer window shuts, Slot replied: “We as a club always make decisions that we, at least, think [are] smart decisions. So, we not only look at the short term, we also look at the long term, longer term – that’s why we sign young players as well, very good players but young ones that can still develop.

“Now we can see this development with a few. And it always depends on are there players available that we think can help us? And if they are, can we afford them? And does this also be helpful for the longer-term future because our players come back from injury as well?

“I just said we don’t have a squad where we have four right-backs and 12 midfielders and three or four No.9s – that’s not how it works over here. So, we have to do the smart things for the near future but also for the longer future.

“Let’s first see how Jeremie [Frimpong] is. Maybe he’s not able to play Saturday but maybe he’s able to play one or two days later. We now go into a schedule with one game a week, so that would usually mean less injuries but you’re never sure.”

But Romano has now hinted that Liverpool could consider a move for a defender before the deadline as “the emergency is different” now.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There’s a new injury for Jeremie Frimpong. In the first three or four minutes, he suffered an injury against Qarabag. Right after the game, Arne Slot said that Liverpool are thinking about the long term – he was saying that Liverpool can’t have so many players for the same position.

“Liverpool have already assessed potential options at right-back when Conor Bradley suffered his injury against Arsenal. At that time, they felt there were no good right-backs to sign in this transfer window. That’s why Liverpool didn’t open any concrete negotiations. Let’s see if they find a good solution. Now the emergency is different.”

On Frimpong’s injury, Slot told a post-match press conference: “It’s a muscle injury, but I don’t know how long that is going to be. It’s a muscle so it’s not a knee [injury] and a muscle usually has to do with overloading a player.

“Not always, of course, because he stretched in the moment, but it is the risk. That’s why I took Hugo and Florian off tonight as well, because those are the players that are not as used as Macca or Dom [Szoboszlai], who play longer at both of these levels.”

