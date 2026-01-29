Chelsea: Romano delivers ‘really crazy’ Palmer to Man Utd update as he admits ‘things can happen’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists it “would take a crazy amount of money” for Man Utd to buy Cole Palmer from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the Chelsea attacker over the last week with reports claiming that he is ‘unsettled’ at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, who has been limited to 14 appearances in all competitions this season because of injury, ‘would be open to a sensational transfer’ to Man Utd in the summer, as he ‘misses his hometown of Wythenshawe’ and was a Red Devils fan as a boy.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior described Palmer potentially moving to Man Utd as “unrealistic” and insisted that the England international is “very happy” in west London.

And now Romano has admitted that “things can happen” but insisted that there is “zero coming” from Palmer’s camp over a move to Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea did their job in the Champions League. And don’t forget the message coming from Liam Rosenior after the match. In England, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve had many rumours about Cole Palmer being unsettled or having problems at Chelsea, he wants to play for Manchester United.

“Before the game, Rosenior said Palmer is happy and untouchable but after the game he said, by himself, that Cole Palmer in the dressing room was looking like a very happy guy. The message coming from Chelsea is very clear: Cole Palmer is considered an absolutely key part of the project.

“There’s absolutely nothing ongoing in terms of contracts and problems. But things can happen. As of today, they have got zero coming from Cole Palmer’s camp.

“If someday they decided to part ways, it would take a crazy amount of money – but really crazy.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy could see Palmer moving to Man Utd as the Red Devils will probably need a successor to Bruno Fernandes in the near future.

When asked if Chelsea need to qualify for the Champions League to keep Palmer, Murphy told BestBettingSites.co.uk: “No, because they’ve got him under a long-term contract, so they can keep him either way. But qualifying for the Champions League would make it much easier to quieten the noise around other clubs trying to get him.

“It would definitely help. This season hasn’t been as fruitful as he’d like because of injuries and getting back to form. He’s had this nagging thigh or groin problem, whatever it is. But he’s a special player.

“The way football works, if you’re a player of that quality and you’ve always had a love for a particular club, it’s not a huge stretch to imagine things lining up.

“Especially if United were to go on a run. A lot of Chelsea fans think the club is more of a business than a football project, so could I see Cole Palmer leaving for Manchester United? Yes, I could.

“I wouldn’t want it to happen, but I could see it. Bruno Fernandes needs a successor. He’ll get through the groin problem. He’ll be fine.”

However, former Man Utd midfielder Gordon Strachan insists that Palmer should stay tat Chelsea and attempt to win a major trophy there.

Strachan told Poker Scout: “Cole Palmer could go to most clubs if he leaves Chelsea this summer. I’d personally like to see him stay at Stamford Bridge and win one of the big major trophies, but if he gets an offer from the likes of Bayern Munich and he wants to move, then Chelsea are just going to have to accept it.

“Players like Palmer sometimes want to move on and experience something else. Maybe he’s bored or unhappy with the system at Chelsea – he hasn’t seemed himself this season.

“I’d however like to see him stay there because they’ve put a lot of faith in him when other clubs didn’t. There comes a point where he should ask himself: ‘Chelsea have helped me a lot, can I help them before I potentially leave and go somewhere else?'”

