Cole Palmer *is* ‘open’ to a sensational move to Manchester United and would ‘welcome any interest’ from the Red Devils to leave Chelsea.

The Blues have missed Palmer for a large chunk of the season through injury with the England international playing just 13 times in all competitions.

But he’s been the standout player in the BlueCo era at Stamford Bridge since joining from Manchester City for a bargain £42m in the summer of 2023, contributing 41 goals and 19 assists in 82 Premier League appearances.

A report on Thursday insisted that Palmer has become ‘unsettled’ at Chelsea and that he’d consider re-joining Man City if Pep Guardiola leaves in the summer as he’s become ‘homesick’.

There have also been rumours that Manchester United, who he supports, could be an option with Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly fearing he may hand in a “transfer request” if the Blues don’t qualify for the Champions League.

And now, despite transfer expert Graeme Bailey earlier on Monday that Palmer remains “fully committed to Chelsea”, a report from The Sun now insists Palmer ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United’.

The report adds:

‘Mancunian Palmer would welcome any interest from United, who he supported as a boy. ‘Sources say Palmer would not entertain a return to City, where Pep Guardiola is still in charge. ‘Palmer misses his hometown of Wythenshawe and frequently returns to see family and friends.’

Bailey had earlier told our friends at TEAMtalk that although Palmer would like to move closer to the North West in the future, he is ‘settled’ at Chelsea.

Bailey explained: “We understand from figures close to the player that while Palmer would ideally like to be based closer to the North West in the long term, given that he is a long-time United fan and has harboured ambitions of playing for them, but he is not pushing to leave Stamford Bridge and remains fully committed to the project under BlueCo.

“Indeed, those close to the Wythenshawe‑born star describe him as ‘settled, valued and focused’ as he continues to shine in blue.

“Inside Chelsea, the feeling is mutual. The club view Palmer as a core pillar of their rebuild and one of the standout success stories of their recruitment strategy. Senior figures are adamant that he is central to their plans and not a player they would entertain losing lightly.”

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that nothing will happen with a potential transfer in January with Chelsea seeing Palmer as “crucial” to their plans.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We had rumours in England about Cole Palmer’s desire to go back to Manchester, maybe to Man Utd, Palmer to leave Chelsea in the summer. In January, nothing is happening. At this stage, Chelsea’s position is very clear.

“They see Palmer as a crucial part of their project. Chelsea don’t want Palmer to leave the club. Today, Liam Rosenior in his press conference said he’s a crucial part of our long-term project. He said, ‘I had several conversations with Cole and he’s very happy here.’

“Chelsea are not on alert for anything at this stage. Obviously, there will be always rumours around Palmer, a fantastic player.

“But as of today, January, nothing is happening and Chelsea are counting on Palmer at this stage.”