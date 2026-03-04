Manchester United academy product Jack Fletcher has been given a six-game suspension for homophobic abuse during a match in October 2025.

18-year-old Fletcher, who is the son of club legend Darren Fletcher, has been touted as a future star for Man Utd and he has been on the fringes of the first-team this season.

Fletcher made his Premier League debut in December’s loss to Aston Villa and featured off the bench in three consecutive games, though he has not been involved in any of United’s last six matches.

And it has now been revealed that Fletcher has been out of action for the U21s after “admitting the charge” regarding homophobic abuse during an EFL Trophy game against League One side Barnsley last October, with the last of his banned matches taking place on Friday.

“It is alleged that during the fixture, [Fletcher] acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words, contrary to FA Rule E3.1,” a statement from the FA read.

READ: Newcastle vs Man Utd predictions: Sesko strike to extend Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run



“It is alleged that the breach of FA Rule E3.1 is an ‘Aggravated Breach’, as defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation.

“Jack Fletcher admitted the charge and elected a paper hearing.”

In this match, Fletcher opened the scoring for Man Utd’s U21s and later got sent off as Barnsley came from behind to win 5-2 at Oakwell.

As per a report for The Sun, Fletcher called an opposing player a ‘gay boy’, with it also noted that referee Will Davis ‘clearly heard’ the incident and attempted to ‘de-escalate’ the situation by standing by the Barnsley player.

READ MORE: Arsenal trio join Man Utd quartet in best Prem XI with only one title winner’s medal



The report adds:

‘SunSport understands that Fletcher was abused throughout the game about his family by an older opponent. Fletcher snapped and is said to have asked why his opponent was so aware of his background and whether he was a “gay boy”. ‘It is claimed that Fletcher did not intend for the insult to be construed as homophobia and the FA judgement and Barnsley player accepted that that was the case.’

In a statement, Fletcher has apologised and insisted his insult was made “in the heat of the moment”.

“I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.

“I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values.”

United added:“Manchester United has worked with Jack to strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language, and why it is harmful.

“In addition to his ongoing participation in regular Academy programmes on diversity and inclusion, Jack will also take part in educational training through the FA.

“Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd midfielders, Arsenal strikers feature in worst title winners XI

