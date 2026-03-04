Pundit Steve McManaman has hit out at Leeds United and Sunderland.

Pundit Steve McManaman was left unimpressed by Sunderland’s tactics in the 1-0 win at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Sunderland and Leeds United have surpassed expectations this season, with each side looking likely to secure Premier League survival after coming up from the Championship.

The Black Cats have been especially impressive as they have spent most of the season in the top-half of the Premier League and the win over Leeds moved them onto 40 points.

This win was not the prettiest on the eye as there was a reliance on long throws and other set pieces for chances before Habib Diarra’s penalty won the game for Sunderland with 20 minutes remaining.

And McManaman hit out at Sunderland, mocking their overuse of towels when preparing for long throws against Leeds.

“There’s more towels scattered around the pitch than chances on the pitch!” McManaman said on TNT Sports.

“I just think the way the game’s gone, people are falling over on the pitch, making sure they have time out – everything now is long throws.

“I get the fact it’s an opportunity to score a goal, but we’re slowing the game down and there’s no quality going on the green grass we’re in front of.”

And when it was pointed out to him that there was even a towel behind one of the goals, McManaman continued: “Who’s going to use that?! You can’t take a throw-in behind the goalkeeper, it’s ridiculous. The world has gone mad!”

McManaman was equally unhappy with the slow pace of the Leeds United vs Sunderland match.

“People getting time-outs, faking injuries to have a time-out,” McManaman added. “The game needs to be looked at because it’s driving me crazy at this moment in time. It’s not an enjoyable watch.”

McManaman and Jermaine Beckford also hit out at the match officials after Leeds were denied a penalty following Luke O’Nien’s challenge on Pascal Struijk in the penalty area.

“I’m so bemused as to how the referee and the VAR officials haven’t given a penalty,” Beckford said on TNT Sports. “It’s clear as day.

“How on earth is that not a penalty? It’s absolutely embarrassing!”

McManaman added: “It’s not a penalty because now this is, for some reason, the norm, this madness at set-pieces all the time, which is frustrating the life out of everybody, particularly ex-players.

“It’s awful and the referees really need to get a grip of it.”

