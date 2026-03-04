Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been slammed for his role in his side’s disappointing 2-1 loss against rock-bottom Wolves.

The Reds suffered their ninth Premier League defeat of the 2025/26 campaign on Tuesday night, with Andre’s late goal securing a 2-1 win for Wolves at Molineux.

Salah‘s equaliser cancelled out Rodrigo Gomes’ opener, though Andre’s deflected effort won it for Wolves and dealt a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Liverpool contributed to their own downfall with the winning, with pundit Stephen Warnock blaming Curtis Jones for carelessly giving the ball away in his own half.

“It was a mistake from Curtis Jones,” Warnock claimed.

“He plays a ball into Alisson and Alisson’s never going to get any purchase on it. It puts the keeper in a terrible position.

He added: “Andre looked heavy in the last five or so minutes, but he takes a shot and it takes a wicked deflection to loop over Alisson.”

Despite scoring, Salah flattered to deceive again for Liverpool, with GOAL giving him a 5/10 rating.

On Salah, they said: “Pounced on Bellegarde’s poor pass to draw Liverpool level with an outside-of-the-boot finish (that Sa probably should have saved), but don’t let the goal fool you.

“Salah was once again poor for almost the entire match and butchered one glorious breakaway shortly after scoring.”

And former Liverpool player Steve Nicol also thinks Salah was disappointing against Wolves. He claims the forward was fortunate with his goal and otherwise “didn’t contribute anything”.

“Dominating the ball and doing something with it and creating chances and scoring goals are two different things,” Nicol told ESPN.

“The final pass, the final decision was horrible. When you’re defending champions and trying to get in the Champions League, going forward, dominating the play away from home isn’t enough.

“You have to take the other step and create chances and score goals against the team at the bottom of the league and going down. It’s not acceptable to lose to Wolves.

“Wolves had two shots on goal and scored two goals. Not only am I talking about going forward where, in the final third, [it] was just horrible.”

He added: “Although Mo Salah scored a goal, the goalie should have saved it and he really didn’t contribute anything again all evening.”

Nicol has also revealed his “biggest concern” about Liverpool, with the Wolves loss “a microcosm of what’s gone wrong all season”.

“I can sit here for 10 minutes and say everything that has gone wrong but [Tuesday] was a microcosm of what’s gone wrong all season; poor decision-making, the front three done not much at all and defensively, you concede two goals from two shots,” Nicol added.

“My biggest concern is that it doesn’t matter who Liverpool play against… they can lose.

“It’s one thing to talk about big games in a season but when you’re team is stepping on a field regardless of the situation and you’re not sure what you’re going to get, that’s not a decision acceptable at a club like Liverpool.

“Everybody who plays against Liverpool know they’re going to get a shot and probably going to score.”