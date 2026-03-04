According to reports, Liverpool have decided that head coach Arne Slot will be ‘sentenced’ to the sack on one condition.

Slot has been under immense pressure for much of this season as Liverpool’s form and performances have fallen off a cliff since winning their 20th Premier League title at the end of last season.

Liverpool deserved to win the Premier League last term and looked to solidify their position in the summer, investing well over £400m on signings.

However, most of Liverpool’s signings have struggled, while other key players have declined as the Premier League holders have not come close to reaching the levels of last season in this campaign.

Several mitigating factors have contributed to Liverpool’s current position, but Slot certainly holds a portion of the blame and has quickly lost the backing of supporters due to his risk-averse style of play.

READ: Slot predicted ‘slow’ Liverpool defeat as Van Dijk humbled on history-making, record-breaking night



Slot has sacrificed Liverpool’s attacking output in an attempt to make his side more defensively sound, but this has not worked; his side have looked alarmingly fragile at the back and toothless in forward positions.

These issues factored into Liverpool suffering an embarrassing 2-1 loss against Wolves on Tuesday night. This was their ninth Premier League defeat of the 2025/26 campaign and it damages their hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Slot ‘will’ be ‘sentenced’ to the sack if Liverpool fail to go far in the Champions League, with this competition to ‘determine the manager’s fate’.

As a pundit has suggested, it is more likely that the race for Champions League qualification will decide Slot’s future, though the report claims ‘he seems doomed for next season unless Liverpool pull off a strong comeback in the Champions League’.

READ MORE: Arne Slot sack demanded for ‘dim-witted non-tactics’ as ‘arrogant’ captain exposed



It is also noted that the project under Slot has ‘lost momentum’ and FSG ‘is working on alternative scenarios’, with club legend and former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso unsurprisingly named as a likely replacement.

The report adds:

‘The name that has gained the most traction is Xabi Alonso. A former player for the club, he is respected at Anfield for his time as a footballer and has had an interesting recent career on the sidelines as a manager. ‘Although his time at Real Madrid didn’t quite take off, his previous work in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen left its mark thanks to his modern tactical approach and his ability to compete against giants. His return would represent a commitment to a young coach, with an emotional connection to the club and a clear idea of ​​how to play.’

READ NEXT: Modern football is rubbish. But we are getting the game we all deserve…

