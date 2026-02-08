Kieran Trippier held his hands up and called for a turnaround as Newcastle lost 3-2 to Brentford

Kieran Trippier did not look for cover after Newcastle’s latest setback, fronting up to a night dominated by VAR calls and familiar defensive issues as Brentford left St James’ Park with all three points.

The 3-2 defeat was Newcastle’s third successive league loss and unfolded amid repeated interventions from the video assistant referee.

Newcastle started brightly and went ahead through Sven Botman on his 100th appearance, only to be pegged back before the break as Brentford turned the game around with a Vitaly Janelt header and a penalty converted by Igor Thiago.

Newcastle were awarded a spot-kick of their own following a monitor review, which Bruno Guimarães dispatched to level late on, but the hosts were undone again when Dango Ouattara struck the decisive blow.

The noise inside St James’ Park reflected the frustration, whule also adding to murmurs that Eddie Howe’s tenure could be nearing the end.

Trippier focused less on officiating and more on Newcastle’s own failings, delivering a blunt assessment after full-time.

“We start the game well and go one-nil up but, again, it’s about putting more pressure on the teams that we’ve been playing when we’ve got the lead,” Trippier said.

“It’s disappointing to go in 2-1 down but we came back into the game. In the whole, it’s the way we’re conceding the goals. It’s not like us and hasn’t been since I’ve arrived at the club.

“Now, it’s a busy period so for myself as a senior player and other senior players in the dressing room is to calm things down because we’ve got another big game on Tuesday.”

The right-back accepted responsibility for Brentford’s late winner without hesitation.

“It’s the way we concede the goal. I always look at myself after every game and I don’t even need to look at the third goal because I’m out of position,” Trippier said.

“That’s where I stand up and take responsibility, which I’ve done throughout my whole career. I don’t hide. I don’t shy away from it.

“We’re frustrated especially at home because we’ve been a force and threat. Teams have always feared us but now we have to reset. We have to keep going. This is the reality playing every three days.

“Us players will take responsibility and apologise to the supporters but all I can say is stick by us like you always have and we go again against Tottenham.”

For Trippier, the solution lies less in tactical tweaks and more in mentality.

“Maybe a little bit of confidence. When you don’t win, I’ve been in this position many times in my career when I’ve been a young player and the senior players have stood up,” he said.

“I’m in that boat now where we need to steady the ship.

“We need to keep listening to the gaffer. He sets our plan and it’s us players to take responsibility and execute that. The goals we’re conceding is down to us and nobody else.”

Newcastle now face a demanding run that includes four successive away fixtures, starting with a trip to Tottenham, with little time to dwell.

“Make no mistake, we will turn this around. We’re just going through a difficult patch,” Trippier said.

“I’m not using any excuses for the amount of games because us players, supporters and the club want to play Champions League football.

“We want to be playing in every competition so there’s no excuses from my side on that sense but it’s about resetting. We’ve not won in five but it’s all about character, stepping up and being accounted for, myself included.

“We will be back winning games and it’s another tough test at Tottenham but all we can do is recharge, keep listening to the manager and go again because it’s a relentless schedule but that’s what we want.”

